Twitter reacts to Stephanie McMahon announcing the Evolution pay-per-view

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
News
813   //    24 Jul 2018, 06:58 IST

The
Once again..history will be made!

After a week full of rumours about Women's Tag Team Titles, Women's Intercontinental Championships, and a Women's all women's pay-per-view, at least one of the three was confirmed by Stephanie McMahon on Raw.

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Vince McMahon came down to the ring at the beginning of Raw, with most of the Raw roster present on the stage. After Triple H lauded the women for their performances over the years, his wife took over the announcement. 

She said that over fifty women would take part in the first-ever All Women's pay-per-view known as Evolution. The pay-per-view is set to take place at the Nassau Coliseum, on the 28th of October. 

Twitter exploded with WWE Legends, superstars and fans reacting to the historic announcement.


Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing.
