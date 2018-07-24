Twitter reacts to Stephanie McMahon announcing the Evolution pay-per-view

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 813 // 24 Jul 2018, 06:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Once again..history will be made!

After a week full of rumours about Women's Tag Team Titles, Women's Intercontinental Championships, and a Women's all women's pay-per-view, at least one of the three was confirmed by Stephanie McMahon on Raw.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Vince McMahon came down to the ring at the beginning of Raw, with most of the Raw roster present on the stage. After Triple H lauded the women for their performances over the years, his wife took over the announcement.

She said that over fifty women would take part in the first-ever All Women's pay-per-view known as Evolution. The pay-per-view is set to take place at the Nassau Coliseum, on the 28th of October.

Twitter exploded with WWE Legends, superstars and fans reacting to the historic announcement.

What an incredible honor to announce that @WWE will hold its first-ever ALL Women PPV #WWEEvolution on October 28th. This is because of ALL of you, @WWEUniverse. #WomensEvolution pic.twitter.com/OlarigTv6m — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 24, 2018

It breaks my heart that I’m not standing on that stage with the other superstars....but @StephMcMahon’s announcement is truly incredible. I’m so proud to be apart of this division as it makes history again and again! #Evolution — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) July 24, 2018

Congrats to all the @WWE Women! You have always been superstars, now the world will be watching! #Evolution pic.twitter.com/Ge4Cae4ti7 — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 24, 2018

I’ve stood in that ring @StephMcMahon talked about. I felt the bond @TripleH spoke about. I’m ready to make history with the strongest women I know.

Let’s do this, ladies. #Evolution — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 24, 2018

For nearly 2 years, I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of and represent the Women’s divisions of #Raw and #SDLive. #Evolution is not just a victory for us. It’s a victory for women in EVERY sport. ❤️ — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 24, 2018

How MONUMENTAL is this!! So excited👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 What an epic time to be a part of WWE!! Thank you!!! #SeeYouSoon #Raw #WWEEvolution https://t.co/aoMbCiM1Rp — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) July 24, 2018

I called myself ‘The Boss’ because no one believed I would be. If they didn’t want me in their club, I’d just make my own. We did it. #Evolution — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 24, 2018

Congratulations to powerful women everywhere! What an announcement from @StephMcMahon regarding our @WWE superstar roster of trailblazers! #Evolution will exceed all expectations. Well deserved ladies....now go and set the world on fire 🔥 — Varies 😏 (@WWEDillinger) July 24, 2018

I remember what they all said.

“You’ll never make it.”

“Just stay to the side.”

“You’re just the girl.”

Well this girl is the #SDLive Women’s Champion and will be at THE FIRST EVER ALL WOMENS PPV! #Evolution — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) July 24, 2018

Just like Brie said, truly an incredible time to be a woman at @WWE! Thank you @VinceMcMahon @StephMcMahon & @TripleH for the amazing opportunity! And thank you to all the @WWE Female Superstars that continue to help us break barriers! Truly women empowering women! N #EVOLUTION — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 24, 2018

It’s that feeling where you can’t stop smiling. Incredibly honored and ready to represent the hearts of all little girls worldwide who’ve always wanted to follow their dreams. #Evolution — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 24, 2018

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of the announcement. But I won’t forget what it took to get us here. And I’ll never stop working until this feeling is the reality for every woman. #Evolution — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) July 24, 2018

An ALL WOMENS PPV you say?!?! 🤩❤️🚺💕 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 24, 2018

.@wwe This is only the beginning of our new path together #WWEEvolution #MythRises — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) July 24, 2018

So excited for the ALL WOMENS PPV!!!!! Historical and guaranteed we will make it magical! So proud of how far we have come! 💕🙌🤼‍♀️ @wwe #EVOLUTION pic.twitter.com/sd2UBJjXdb — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 24, 2018

EVOLUTION. I have chills 🙌💜 #DontBlink — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 24, 2018

A first ever all women’s PPV?!??! HECK YES!!!!!! So proud of all the ladies!!!!! You earned it 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #Evolution — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) July 24, 2018

#TheMoon is super excited to watch the first ever all women’s PPV. I’m proud she has so many strong women to look up to, like her mom @MariaLKanellis #WWEEvolution @WWE pic.twitter.com/G9PdXU9oPZ — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) July 24, 2018

Thank you @StephMcMahon 🙌🏼 #Evolution is something every female WWE superstar has dreamed of one day happening! I’m so proud and thankful to be a part of @WWENXT 💕 — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) July 24, 2018

Congratulations to each and every woman on the @wwe roster. You’ve fought hard and made it possible for you and so many others. Very excited about this #EVOLUTION #womensdivision #WomensWrestling 2 thumbs of from this fan!! 👍👍 — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 24, 2018

What the!!! Sweet #Evolution all women’s #PPV very cool!!! 🤗😃🤘🏽 #WWE I cant wait till Oct 28th — Dasha Fuentes (@DashaFuentesWWE) July 24, 2018

It has been such an honor to be a part of this women’s division for the last few months. These women have all taught me so much and I couldn’t be prouder to call myself a @WWE Superstar. I’m ready for #Evolution. — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) July 24, 2018

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com