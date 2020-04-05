Twitter reacts to The Undertaker facing AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36

Sasha Banks, Mick Foley, Matt Hardy, and several other Superstars commented on the match.

Will this popularity result in another Boneyard Match in WWE?

Don't turn around!

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker was always expected to steal the show at WrestleMania 36. However, the fans became skeptical when The Phenomenal One proposed a Boneyard Match as they had never seen anything like that in WWE before. It was evident that the match was not going to be confined to the squared circle but no one knew what to expect from this battle.

The first night of WrestleMania 36 featured the Boneyard Match as its main event. From the get-go, WWE managed to keep the fans hooked to their television screens by showcasing the return of The Undertaker's biker persona. The Phenom battled AJ Styles all over the boneyard and encountered the interferences from Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and several masked druids.

Although The Deadman was able to overcome the odds, Styles utilized these distractions to gain the upper hand in the battle. The Phenomenal One was about to win the match by burying him but somehow, The Undertaker managed to turn the match in his favor.

In the end, Styles got ruthlessly beaten up to such an extent that he was unable to fight back. The Undertaker eventually buried him to win the first-ever Boneyard Match and conclude the first night of WrestleMania 36.

The Boneyard Match was one of the best segments in WrestleMania history and social media have been buzzing since then. Several WWE Superstars joined the fans in commenting about this clash and here we have compiled some of the most interesting reactions.

Man! I can’t get over the #BoneyardMatch Production! I every match should’ve been shot with a different theme! If we can’t have live crowds the movie production aspect is the way to go! Really impressed! I can’t wait to see how the funhouse match turns out! #WrestleMania — Brock Lesnar Guy (@BrockLesnarGuy) April 5, 2020

The Undertaker just had his best match in years it was worth the wait #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/cYDgyURmhB — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) April 5, 2020

Wow! Just..wow! Hats off to @AJStylesOrg & @undertaker for the most impressive segment I’ve ever seen in my wrestling fandom lifetime. The entire thing....just off the charts awesome! Thank u both & @WWE for giving us something 2 get our minds off of reality!🙏🏻 #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/fuilUzO8DB — Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan) April 5, 2020

I absolutely love every bit of this match.



- Cinematic vibe

- Perfect Camera angles

- Back and forth counters

- Verbal confirmations



Kudos to Styles and Taker for their performance. #Wrestlemania36 #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/xZKxEoWkUa — Deoshai "Deo” Patterson (@thedeopatterson) April 5, 2020

Kudos to all the talent, production, announcers, and everyone involved in pt 1 of #Wrestlemania36. What a great effort and performance by all the men and women on this roster. An incredible group of professionals. Kudos to you ALL. @WWE — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) April 5, 2020

OMG I LOVED IT — Austin Creed - Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 5, 2020

Undertaker vs AJ was one of the best @WrestleMania matches of all time. — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) April 5, 2020

Styles just got Buried!



Not like losing to me buried



But literally Buried! #BoneyardMatch #Wrestlemania — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 5, 2020

If you haven't already, go watch the #BoneyardMatch.



If you have, pay your respects and watch it again.#WrestleMania — "The Influenster" Brian Zane (@zmanbrianzane) April 5, 2020

Might as well get a wrestling meme out of my system while I can right?#WrestleMania #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/X7hhriBq6w — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) April 5, 2020

Rest In Peace AJ. Absolute all time great — Mike Rallis (@riddickMoss) April 5, 2020

One of the best things I've ever watched,



Like Sons of Anarchy,Halloween, Dusk Til Dawn and #Wrestlemania36 all rolled into one.



It was Phenom-enal@WWE@AJStylesOrg @undertaker @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE



Unreal. — Joe Coffey (@Joe_Coffey) April 5, 2020

I wish every mania match this year was a boneyard match! #Wrestlemania36 — Shotzi Blackheart (@Shotziblack) April 5, 2020

IN THIS TOGETHER - Day 1, 3/4/20 pic.twitter.com/UXwdzcBW8C — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 5, 2020

Absolutely zero reason that WrestleMania 37 can't be a #BoneyardMatch between Undertaker & Sting.



The cinematic format hides everyone's limitations and opens the doors to endless possibilities.#WrestleMania #WrestleMania36 — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) April 5, 2020