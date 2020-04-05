Twitter reacts to The Undertaker facing AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36
- Sasha Banks, Mick Foley, Matt Hardy, and several other Superstars commented on the match.
- Will this popularity result in another Boneyard Match in WWE?
AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker was always expected to steal the show at WrestleMania 36. However, the fans became skeptical when The Phenomenal One proposed a Boneyard Match as they had never seen anything like that in WWE before. It was evident that the match was not going to be confined to the squared circle but no one knew what to expect from this battle.
The first night of WrestleMania 36 featured the Boneyard Match as its main event. From the get-go, WWE managed to keep the fans hooked to their television screens by showcasing the return of The Undertaker's biker persona. The Phenom battled AJ Styles all over the boneyard and encountered the interferences from Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and several masked druids.
Although The Deadman was able to overcome the odds, Styles utilized these distractions to gain the upper hand in the battle. The Phenomenal One was about to win the match by burying him but somehow, The Undertaker managed to turn the match in his favor.
In the end, Styles got ruthlessly beaten up to such an extent that he was unable to fight back. The Undertaker eventually buried him to win the first-ever Boneyard Match and conclude the first night of WrestleMania 36.
The Boneyard Match was one of the best segments in WrestleMania history and social media have been buzzing since then. Several WWE Superstars joined the fans in commenting about this clash and here we have compiled some of the most interesting reactions.
Published 05 Apr 2020, 08:42 IST