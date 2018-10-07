×
Twitter reacts to the WWE Super Show-Down.

Akash Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
178   //    07 Oct 2018, 05:36 IST

A
4 legends of WWE in the ring together.

WWE Super Show-Down is now in the history books. It took place in Melbourne, Australia at an iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. It was an exciting show with some very exciting moments.

WWE Super Show-Down started with the SmackDown tag team title match between The New Day and The Bar. In a hard fought battle The New Day was able to retain their title by defeating the Bar. Charlotte Flair then goes one-on-one with Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women's Championship. In an incredible match, Charlotte Flair did get the victory over Becky but as a disqualification. So, she did not get the title back and she attacked Becky in frustration after the match, but it was Becky who was standing tall after the match.

WWE Super Show-Down also witnessed the return of John Cena as he joins Bobby Lashley to take on Kevin Owens and Elias. John Cena was in red-hot form in the match and he got an easy victory for his team after he pinned Elias.

Also on WWE Super Show-Down, we witnessed the brilliance of Cruiserweight division as Cedric Alexander put his title on the line against Baddy Murphy. Murphy won the match and got the WWE Cruiserweight title.

In an action-packed match, we saw Sheid taking on Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew Mclntyre. Sheid started the match even before the bell rang and Sheild got an early upper hand but their opponent bounced back and dominated for a huge portion of the match. It was Dean Ambrose who got the pin for the shield after Roman Reigns delivers an extraordinary spear on Braun Strowman. We also witness a huge upset as Daniel Bryan beats Miz under 3 minutes.

In the main event of WWE Super Show-Down, The Undertaker got shell-shocked when he lost to Triple H in a very exciting match. After the match, Undertaker and Kane attacked both Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this incredible Show:-


Akash Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
