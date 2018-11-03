×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Twitter reacts to WWE Crown Jewel

Israel Lutete
ANALYST
News
379   //    03 Nov 2018, 09:10 IST

Here is what people had to say about Crown Jewel
Here is what people had to say about Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel was a disappointing show for many fans. The card comprised of twelve matches, including one on the pre-show. #WWECrownJewel trended number one worldwide on Twitter for a little over 2 hours. Many fans and critics took to Twitter to say what they thought of the PPV.

WWE Crown Jewel took place live from Saudi Arabia on 2nd November. Twelve matches took place at the event, including the United States Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev. The event also featured the WWE World Cup finals and two world championships matches.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels made his in-ring return by teaming up with Triple H as D-Generation X, to defeat The Undertaker and Kane in the main event of Crown Jewel. The event also featured the return of Hulk Hogan.

WWE Crown Jewel trended number one worldwide on Twitter and many fans came out to tweet their reactions of the PPV.

People had a lot to say about the show. Some enjoyed it while others didn't.

The event saw Shinsuke Nakamura retain the US title in the pre-show, The BAR retaining the Smackdown tag team championships, AJ Styles retaining the WWE Championship, Shane McMahon winning the WWE World Cup tournament and Brock Lesnar defeating Braun Strowman in a squash match to win the Universal Championship.

In the main event, DX defeated The Bothers of Destruction. Although this match featured a lot of botches, these four men did put on a pretty good match.

The new Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face AJ Styles at Survivor Series. Seth Rollins will possibly continue his feud with Dean Ambrose and we might see DX address the WWE Universe on Raw.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 Brock Lesnar Shawn Michaels Twiter reactions
Israel Lutete
ANALYST
Israel Lutete is the youngest and the first South African author currently active on Sportskeeda. From the age of 17, he has kept WWE fans from all over the world informed and entertained with every piece of his writing that has left them craving for more!
3 Possible Endings for the Universal Championship match...
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel - New Location, History, Controversy and...
RELATED STORY
5 things that can happen at Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
3 Controversial things that may happen at WWE Crown Jewel...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking : How Triple H Would Have Booked WWE...
RELATED STORY
3 possible outcomes of Crown Jewel WWE spoiled this week...
RELATED STORY
4 Things Possible at WWE Crown Jewel 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Should Do At Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
4 Things that must happen at WWE Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel: 5 last-minute predictions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us