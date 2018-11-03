Twitter reacts to WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel was a disappointing show for many fans. The card comprised of twelve matches, including one on the pre-show. #WWECrownJewel trended number one worldwide on Twitter for a little over 2 hours. Many fans and critics took to Twitter to say what they thought of the PPV.
WWE Crown Jewel took place live from Saudi Arabia on 2nd November. Twelve matches took place at the event, including the United States Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev. The event also featured the WWE World Cup finals and two world championships matches.
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels made his in-ring return by teaming up with Triple H as D-Generation X, to defeat The Undertaker and Kane in the main event of Crown Jewel. The event also featured the return of Hulk Hogan.
WWE Crown Jewel trended number one worldwide on Twitter and many fans came out to tweet their reactions of the PPV.
People had a lot to say about the show. Some enjoyed it while others didn't.
The event saw Shinsuke Nakamura retain the US title in the pre-show, The BAR retaining the Smackdown tag team championships, AJ Styles retaining the WWE Championship, Shane McMahon winning the WWE World Cup tournament and Brock Lesnar defeating Braun Strowman in a squash match to win the Universal Championship.
In the main event, DX defeated The Bothers of Destruction. Although this match featured a lot of botches, these four men did put on a pretty good match.
The new Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face AJ Styles at Survivor Series. Seth Rollins will possibly continue his feud with Dean Ambrose and we might see DX address the WWE Universe on Raw.