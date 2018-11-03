Twitter reacts to WWE Crown Jewel

Israel Lutete FOLLOW ANALYST News 379 // 03 Nov 2018, 09:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Here is what people had to say about Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel was a disappointing show for many fans. The card comprised of twelve matches, including one on the pre-show. #WWECrownJewel trended number one worldwide on Twitter for a little over 2 hours. Many fans and critics took to Twitter to say what they thought of the PPV.

WWE Crown Jewel took place live from Saudi Arabia on 2nd November. Twelve matches took place at the event, including the United States Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev. The event also featured the WWE World Cup finals and two world championships matches.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels made his in-ring return by teaming up with Triple H as D-Generation X, to defeat The Undertaker and Kane in the main event of Crown Jewel. The event also featured the return of Hulk Hogan.

WWE Crown Jewel trended number one worldwide on Twitter and many fans came out to tweet their reactions of the PPV.

I think #WWECrownJewel has aged me about thirty years. Hulk Hogan returns, Brock Lesnar wins the Universal title and Shane McMahon is the BEST IN THE WORLD. I need a drink. — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) November 2, 2018

That match was beautiful! DX defeats The Brothers of Destruction!!! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/RGcr8ZofGB — Cenation - WWE Guy (@CenationMarian) November 2, 2018

Loving the crowd tonight #WWECrownJewel they are an old school Crowd loving every second — Aaron Nimeck (@adnimeck) November 3, 2018

So Brock Lesnar won the Universal Title at #WWECrownJewel



Well we won't see that title til 'Mania.#WWECrownJewel #wwe — Call me Back Door Santa (@InGamesWePlay) November 3, 2018

#WWECrownJewel, I enjoyed most the matches on the card. However, the majority of the show was built around a tournament, to declare the best in the world. Which was won, by a non wrestler baby face, who wasn't even in the tournament. That alone killed this show for me. — Mark Daniels (@MavMarkDaniels) November 3, 2018

DX won.



What a match these four legends just put at this age. Living Legends 👏 #WWECrownJewel — Riz. (@johncenaAm) November 2, 2018

Amazing to watch Miz sell a fake leg injury on the same show where HHH attempts to not sell a real torn pec. #WWECrownJewel — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 2, 2018

People had a lot to say about the show. Some enjoyed it while others didn't.

The event saw Shinsuke Nakamura retain the US title in the pre-show, The BAR retaining the Smackdown tag team championships, AJ Styles retaining the WWE Championship, Shane McMahon winning the WWE World Cup tournament and Brock Lesnar defeating Braun Strowman in a squash match to win the Universal Championship.

In the main event, DX defeated The Bothers of Destruction. Although this match featured a lot of botches, these four men did put on a pretty good match.

The new Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face AJ Styles at Survivor Series. Seth Rollins will possibly continue his feud with Dean Ambrose and we might see DX address the WWE Universe on Raw.