Twitter reacts to WWE Crown Jewel (October 31, 2019): Nia Jax, Stephanie McMahon, Matt Hardy, and others comment on the event
This year's Crown Jewel pay-per-view emanated from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE returned to the Middle East with a stacked card that featured multiple championship matches and the in-ring debut of Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury.
Before the show went on air, Humberto Carrillo outlasted 19 other Superstars to earn a shot at the United States Championship but AJ Styles got better of him on the main show. Crown Jewel kicked off with Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Championship against Cain Velasquez. The Beast Incarnate made Velasquez tap out to the Kimura Lock within a few minutes. He didn't get to celebrate as Rey Mysterio took him down with multiple chair shots after the match.
Unlike Velasquez, Tyson Fury won his WWE debut as he defeated Braun Strowman via count-out. Mansoor also impressed with his performance as he picked up a win over Cesaro. Natalya and Lacey Evans made history on the show as well with them being featured in the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia.
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson halted the winning streak of The Viking Raiders as they won the World Cup for the Best Tag Team in the World. In another major tag team match of the night, Roman Reigns helped Team Hogan to defeat Team Flair.
In the main event, Seth Rollins attempted to put an end to The Fiend in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the WWE Universal Championship. The Architect hit Bray Wyatt with multiple chair shots, Stomps and whatever he could get a hold of but none of it came to his advantage. Crown Jewel concluded with The Fiend standing tall over Seth Rollins as the brand new WWE Universal Championship.
The pay-per-view was trending on Twitter for obvious reasons and here we highlight some of those reactions regarding the event.
