Twitter reacts to WWE Crown Jewel (October 31, 2019): Nia Jax, Stephanie McMahon, Matt Hardy, and others comment on the event

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 01 Nov 2019, 03:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Fiend

This year's Crown Jewel pay-per-view emanated from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE returned to the Middle East with a stacked card that featured multiple championship matches and the in-ring debut of Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury.

Before the show went on air, Humberto Carrillo outlasted 19 other Superstars to earn a shot at the United States Championship but AJ Styles got better of him on the main show. Crown Jewel kicked off with Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Championship against Cain Velasquez. The Beast Incarnate made Velasquez tap out to the Kimura Lock within a few minutes. He didn't get to celebrate as Rey Mysterio took him down with multiple chair shots after the match.

Unlike Velasquez, Tyson Fury won his WWE debut as he defeated Braun Strowman via count-out. Mansoor also impressed with his performance as he picked up a win over Cesaro. Natalya and Lacey Evans made history on the show as well with them being featured in the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson halted the winning streak of The Viking Raiders as they won the World Cup for the Best Tag Team in the World. In another major tag team match of the night, Roman Reigns helped Team Hogan to defeat Team Flair.

In the main event, Seth Rollins attempted to put an end to The Fiend in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the WWE Universal Championship. The Architect hit Bray Wyatt with multiple chair shots, Stomps and whatever he could get a hold of but none of it came to his advantage. Crown Jewel concluded with The Fiend standing tall over Seth Rollins as the brand new WWE Universal Championship.

The pay-per-view was trending on Twitter for obvious reasons and here we highlight some of those reactions regarding the event.

congratulations to my most favorite person in the world. you deserve this so much. i can’t breathe, I’m so proud of all your accomplishments. Thank you for showing me all these years i can do whatever i set my mind too. You’re the best.❤️ @WWEBrayWyatt #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/qhUZJ9Ov3h — ashley (@ImSisterAbigail) October 31, 2019

Advertisement

When this event is all said and done Natalya and Lacey Evans are the real winners tonight #WWECROWNJEWEL pic.twitter.com/aSMEJhe6xg — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) October 31, 2019

Unbelievable support in Riyadh for @LaceyEvansWWE & @NatbyNature for the first-ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia! Chants of #ThisIsAwesome throughout King Fahd International Stadium...thank U to everyone who made this historic moment possible...there are no words. #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/mJa9EZJwCq — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 31, 2019

For those of you about Ricochet. He's dressed as All Might. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/B7wOiVPtY5 — Zande (@KingZairois) October 31, 2019

Fair play to Tyson Fury. For a guy with such limited wrestling training he genuinely impressed. #WWECrownJewel — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) October 31, 2019

Congratulations, FIENDISH CONSUMER OF TERRESTRIAL ENTITIES..



I knew at this very moment that that today’s moment was DESTINED.



You are the HERO that @WWE & pro wrestling NEVAH knew it needed. #AndNEW pic.twitter.com/TiMokTzoeq — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 31, 2019

pic.twitter.com/o7AFD59OQO — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 31, 2019

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!