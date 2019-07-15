×
Twitter reacts to WWE Extreme Rules 2019

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
Feature
929   //    15 Jul 2019, 10:09 IST

"The Beast" is back on top of the food chain for Monday Night RAW. Brock Lesnar is your new WWE Universal Champion!

Hello once again, ladies and gentlemen. WWE Extreme Rules is in the books for 2019. The show was better than what many were likely expecting. We saw title changes, solid match-ups and a host of surprises. A little bit of everything in between that sets things up for the second biggest event of the WWE pay-per-view calendar year, SummerSlam.

Let's examine and check out what the WWE Universe had to say in regards to Extreme Rules, shall we? We will be seeing some very interesting and compelling comments from our passionate wrestling fanbase.

#1.The WWE Universe

Random crowd shot from a WWE event.
Random crowd shot from a WWE event.

Mark loved the pay-per-view up until the Brock Lesnar cash-in. I have a gut feeling that most fans are likely feeling the same way right about now.

Tweet Pro Wrestling had a funny tweet before Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. This would've been a very interesting cash in for sure.

Jack is questioning if Brock is now Becky Lynch's new boyfriend? Hmm... we shall see!

Smark to Death highlights the back-and-forth spat between Corey Graves and Renee Young. Did anyone else catch this?

The crew over at Cageside Seats were thankful that at least Brock didn't cash in on Kofi Kingston tonight.

David LaGreca from Busted Open Radio believed the crowd in Philly liked the idea of Brock Lesnar becoming the WWE Universal Champion once again.

The DailyDDT compared Seth Rollins' ring gear to Wolverine from X-Men. I bet Hugh Jackman loved the attire as well if he were watching tonight's show.

R.Dream wants to see Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles face each other one more time with both the Intercontinental and United States Championships on the line.

See WWE Extreme Rules Results, Highlights of event, & more on WWE Extreme Rules Results page
