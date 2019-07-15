Twitter reacts to WWE Extreme Rules 2019

"The Beast" is back on top of the food chain for Monday Night RAW. Brock Lesnar is your new WWE Universal Champion!

Hello once again, ladies and gentlemen. WWE Extreme Rules is in the books for 2019. The show was better than what many were likely expecting. We saw title changes, solid match-ups and a host of surprises. A little bit of everything in between that sets things up for the second biggest event of the WWE pay-per-view calendar year, SummerSlam.

Let's examine and check out what the WWE Universe had to say in regards to Extreme Rules, shall we? We will be seeing some very interesting and compelling comments from our passionate wrestling fanbase.

#1.The WWE Universe

Random crowd shot from a WWE event.

This PPV was doing so well!!!!



....and now Brock Lesnar is the new Universal Champion.#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/G9jzL7OBdg — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) July 15, 2019

Mark loved the pay-per-view up until the Brock Lesnar cash-in. I have a gut feeling that most fans are likely feeling the same way right about now.

Plot twist: Lesnar comes out and cashes in on Becky Lynch. Brock new womens champion.#ExtremeRules — Tweet Pro Wrestling 🇮🇪 (@TweetPW2) July 15, 2019

Tweet Pro Wrestling had a funny tweet before Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. This would've been a very interesting cash in for sure.

So is Brock now Becky's boyfriend @WWE I need clarification on the rules please thank you #ExtremeRules — Jack G. King (@JackTheJobber) July 15, 2019

Jack is questioning if Brock is now Becky Lynch's new boyfriend? Hmm... we shall see!

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion" - Graves



'Until you don't like it" - Renee



Clearly, Renee has also seen Graves' Twitter feed. #ExtremeRules — Smark to Death (@smarktodeath) July 15, 2019

Smark to Death highlights the back-and-forth spat between Corey Graves and Renee Young. Did anyone else catch this?

The crew over at Cageside Seats were thankful that at least Brock didn't cash in on Kofi Kingston tonight.

The Beast is Back @BrockLesnar New Universal Champion and Philly seems to like it #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/VZoYX1hewq — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) July 15, 2019

David LaGreca from Busted Open Radio believed the crowd in Philly liked the idea of Brock Lesnar becoming the WWE Universal Champion once again.

Looks like Seth Rollins decided to be an honorary X-Men for the night. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/dOotEXtq27 — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) July 15, 2019

The DailyDDT compared Seth Rollins' ring gear to Wolverine from X-Men. I bet Hugh Jackman loved the attire as well if he were watching tonight's show.

R.Dream wants to see Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles face each other one more time with both the Intercontinental and United States Championships on the line.

