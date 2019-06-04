Twitter reacts to WWE Monday Night RAW (3rd June 2019)

Akash Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST News 230 // 04 Jun 2019, 09:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar brutally attacked Rollins tonight.

This week's WWE Monday Night Raw was live from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, TX. SmackDown Live superstar, Roman Reigns came out to kick off the show.

Roman Reigns talked about his match with Shane McMahon at Super Show Down. The SmackDown Live Comissioner interrupted him and vowed to make The Big Dog tap out in their match. Roman Reigns then announced that he will face Drew McIntyre after destroying Shane.

Drew McIntyre came out to distract Reigns as Revival attacked him from behind. Shane McMahon and McIntyre joined them and launched a 4-on-1 attack on The Big Dog. The Usos came out to make the save as "The Bloodline" got ready to face the team of McIntyre and The Revival.

Shane O'Mac tried to interfere in the match as Drew McIntyre hit a ClayMore Kick on Reigns. He then hit the Claymore Kick on Jey to win the match for his team. After the match, Revival hit a Shatter Machine on Roman Reigns.

Miz came out next for a special edition of Miz TV with Seth Rollins and announced his participation in 50-man Battle Royale at Super ShowDown.

He then asked Rollins about Brock Lesnar's Money in the Bank cash-in. The Universal Champion then vowed to beat him and said that he is focusing more on his match against Baron Corbin at Super Show Down.

Lucha House Party came out for their tag team match but Lars Sullivan made his way out to the ring to attack them. Lucha House Party teamed up and attacked Lars Sullivan together.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch came out next to address the WWE Universe. She said that she was hurt and vowed to destroy anyone who comes in her path. Lacey Evans came out and said that she will win Raw Women's Championship and she'll make Lynch "Becky No Belts"

She asked Becky not to compare her with Charlotte Flair as The Queen came out to interrupt them. Lacey Evans faced Charlotte next on Raw and defeated her by disqualification when Becky Lynch hit the Manhandle slam on the Sassy Southern Belle.

Advertisement

Rey Mysterio came out next to relinquish his United State Championship. Samoa Joe came out to ruin Mysterio's moment. The Master Of The 619 laid down the title and was leaving the ring but Joe locked him in a Coquina Clutch before taking the title away.

Bobby Lashley came out next to face Strowman in an Arm Wrestling match but lost the bout. After the match, Lashley blinded Strowman with a handful of chalk powder and delivered a Running Powerslam to the Monster AMong Men.

Next, Nikki Cross faced Peyton Royce and beat her.

Seth Rollins came out next and called out Brock Lesnar to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract. Baron Corbin came out and talked about how he beat Kurt Angle in his retirement match.

Seth Rollins attacked him as Brock Lesnar's music hit. Baron Corbin hit End Of Days on Rollins as Lesnar made his way out to the ring. He hit a low blow and a thunderous F5 on the Universal Champion but refused to cash in his contract.

The Game, Triple H, came out next to talk about his match against Randy Orton. The Viper interrupted him immediately as both vowed to beat each other at WWE Super Show Down. Ricochet faced Cesaro next on Raw and defeated him in an incredible match.

In the main event of this week's Raw, Undertaker came out to send a message to his opponent at Super Show Down, Goldberg. He vowed to destroy him in the match and said if he makes a single mistake, it could be the final time Goldberg steps into a ring.

Here, is how fans reacted to this week's Monday Night Raw:-

It's criminal that Samoa Joe has not been Universal or WWE Champion as of yet.



The guy is incredible on the mic & in the ring.#RAW — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) June 4, 2019

This is what @WWE needs to do with that belt #RAW pic.twitter.com/0woUm0x64g — Ricky wu (@nerdyeggr0ll) June 4, 2019

There is not 1 single fuck left in EC3.......do ya blame him?#WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/Jyhem0UkKI — TurnbuckleTopics 🎙 (@TT_4You) June 4, 2019