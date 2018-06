Twitter reacts to WWE Money In The Bank, June 17th 2018

Here's what the WWE Universe had to say about MITB!

Rohit Nath FEATURED WRITER News 18 Jun 2018, 11:53 IST 306 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

There was a sense of unity when it came to Braun Strowman

WWE wrapped up Money In The Bank, much to the satisfaction of fans. There's a lot that happened, and here's how the pros and the WWE Universe themselves reacted to it!

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates

Elias “Chicago! Well I know I’m in Chicago because Im surrounded by loud mouthed scumbags who only want attention.”



Fans : “WE ARE SCUMBAGS 👏 👏 👏👏👏 WE ARE SCUMBAGS 👏 👏 👏👏👏”



Touche Chicago.#MITB pic.twitter.com/o5TkiDj27G — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) June 17, 2018

Chicago has no interest in making heels heels #MITB — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) June 17, 2018

I’m walking with ELIAS on this one guys 🤷🏽‍♀️ #MITB — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) June 17, 2018

After Roman vs Jinder started

Why are they putting the main event on now?! #MITB — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) June 18, 2018

If we can't get @WWERomanReigns cheered against @JinderMahal then we give up (jk...we'll never give up) #MITB — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) June 18, 2018

I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always REACH my destination. #mitb pic.twitter.com/7iRdGYsAES — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 18, 2018

So, seriously, Vince thinks Roman vs. Brock at SummerSlam in New York City is going to get anything other than this exact same reaction? Get outta town. #MITB — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) June 18, 2018

I'm only basing off of people on twitter the past two days. Is it too harsh? #MITB #TAKEOVER pic.twitter.com/ivHulLSZGv — Felix Bankersfield (@workratewarrior) June 18, 2018

I’ll never forget that love you showed me #Chicago THANK YOU!! #MITB — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 18, 2018

I’m so proud of the women I work with ... tough as nails, perseverance, determination, dedication and grit. #MITB 💚 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 18, 2018

“Control what you can control and do the best you can and you won’t be mad at yourself.” - @MarkShurman #MITB — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 18, 2018

Kevin Owens was 34 years old #mitb — Cultaholic (@Cultaholic) June 18, 2018

Kevin Owens is a fucking madman. #MITB — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) June 18, 2018

GET THIS MONEY IN THE BANK #MITB pic.twitter.com/NtB1rxPygE — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) June 18, 2018

Helluva PPV.. hats off to all involved in #MITB



BUT NOW.. we focus on #SDLive@AndradeCienWWE and I have some business to take care of 😈 — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) June 18, 2018

Brock Lesnar watching this match like:



"They can't cash in if I’m not there"#MITB pic.twitter.com/2snpWZ60q5 — Robby The Brain™ (@RobbyTheBrain) June 18, 2018

Turns out Superstars fighting on a ladder is far more interesting than them cutting promos on a ladder #MITB — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) June 18, 2018

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com