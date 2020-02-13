Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (12th February 2020): Velveteen Dream, Rhea Ripley, and others comment on the show

Velveteen Dream is back!

This week's edition of WWE NXT kicked off with Roderick Strong calling out Velveteen Dream. The former North American Champion answered in his unique way and continued the mind games with The Messiah of Backbreaker.

In the first match of the night, Strong battled Bronson Reed. Although the Auszilla put on a brave fight, it was The Undisputed Era member who walked out with a victory. Dakota Kai also picked up a win over Candice LeRae but didn't get the time to celebrate owing to an attack from Tegan Nox.

Johnny Gargano made his in-ring return on the show as well and defeated Cameron Grimes. Bianca Belair's performance against Santana Garrett and Rhea Ripley showcased that she is well prepared for the NXT Women's Championship match.

Lio Rush and Angel Garza fought one of the best matches of the night to determine the no. 1 contender for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. In the end, The Man of the Hour countered the Wing Clipper and rolled up Garza to get the three count. The main event of the episode saw NXT Champion Adam Cole put on a clinic with Kushida. The show would conclude with Tommaso Ciampa confronting the leader of The Undisputed Era and hyping up their TakeOver: Portland match.

NXT was pretty good this week and provided a perfect build-up to this Sunday's TakeOver: Portland event. The show was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the episode.

🎵“IT’S A FAMILY AFFAIR”🎶



- Sly and The Family Stone ,1971 pic.twitter.com/6rBDt2lxbA — My Name Is DREAM (@DreamWWE) February 13, 2020

Got caught tonight and I'm not happy about it.

But rest assured I'm gonna keep bringing that FIGHT every single time!#WWENXT@WWENXT — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) February 13, 2020

Mr.@Jordan_Devlin1 .... Your time holding my championship is dwindling. ⏳ NEXT WEEK.... I take back what’s mine and i send you back to @NXTUK — Lio (@itsLioRush) February 13, 2020

Bianca Belair has great stage presence! She really does demand attention no matter who is next to her or around her.



Idk if she is the "plan" right now or not, but I could see her pulling a Becky Lynch and changing that plan on her own! She's an absolute star 💋⭐ #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fROfOTsKeC — The BLHW (@StephanieHypes) February 13, 2020

ohhh Loserweights, we are also en route to Portland. While you both, or one of you might be flying high, rest assured on Sunday, we show you what tag team wrestling is all about. #tagteam101 #UndisputedERA — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) February 13, 2020

..right on Kyle, in 4 days we show you that title “opportunities” can end careers. — Bobby Fish (@theBobbyFish) February 13, 2020