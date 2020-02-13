Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (12th February 2020): Velveteen Dream, Rhea Ripley, and others comment on the show
This week's edition of WWE NXT kicked off with Roderick Strong calling out Velveteen Dream. The former North American Champion answered in his unique way and continued the mind games with The Messiah of Backbreaker.
In the first match of the night, Strong battled Bronson Reed. Although the Auszilla put on a brave fight, it was The Undisputed Era member who walked out with a victory. Dakota Kai also picked up a win over Candice LeRae but didn't get the time to celebrate owing to an attack from Tegan Nox.
Johnny Gargano made his in-ring return on the show as well and defeated Cameron Grimes. Bianca Belair's performance against Santana Garrett and Rhea Ripley showcased that she is well prepared for the NXT Women's Championship match.
Lio Rush and Angel Garza fought one of the best matches of the night to determine the no. 1 contender for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. In the end, The Man of the Hour countered the Wing Clipper and rolled up Garza to get the three count. The main event of the episode saw NXT Champion Adam Cole put on a clinic with Kushida. The show would conclude with Tommaso Ciampa confronting the leader of The Undisputed Era and hyping up their TakeOver: Portland match.
NXT was pretty good this week and provided a perfect build-up to this Sunday's TakeOver: Portland event. The show was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the episode.
