Twitter Reacts to WWE NXT (13th May 2020): Triple H, Adam Cole, Charlotte Flair and others comment on tonight's show

Not a good night for The King Of Bros

Tonight's episode of NXT may not have been star-studded like last week, but it surely delivered some high-quality wrestling, including incredible moments and a mega announcement regarding a new TakeOver event.

The night started off with the NXT Tag Team Championship match between Imperium's Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner and The BroserWeights. However, Matt Riddle was in for the shock of his life.

The match was at a crucial juncture when The Original Bro tossed one of his opponents on to his partner, Timothy Thatcher. He decided to abandon Riddle midway during the bout and Imperium capitalized on it. The NXT Tag Team Championships are now with WALTER and Co. as they cement their position as the top faction in NXT.

Tegan Nox gained some momentum by beating Indi Hartwell while Jake Atlas made it 2-1 in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament as he defeated Tony Nese.

The Undisputed Era joined in on a Zoom call and decided Roderick Strong will take care of Dexter Lumis, who has been a menace for the boys on NXT.

Karrion Kross revealed that no one is safe in NXT now and Tommaso Ciampa was the first of many who would 'Fall and Pray'.

We got a major announcement from Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg that an old classic is getting revamped and will be debuting as a TakeOver event. NXT TakeOver: In Your House was announced for June and we are eagerly waiting to see what the match card will look like.

Damien Priest revealed that he attacked Finn Balor a few weeks ago on NXT and cost The Prince his match against Cameron Grimes tonight.

Tony Nese made Isaiah Swerve Scott pay for his comments on him by attacking him before his final Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament group stage match against Jack Gallagher and effectively ended his pursuit of the title.

Aliyah's attempts to impress Robert Stone fell flat as she was defeated by Kayden Carter on NXT. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae let us know who they have in their sights next. It's none other than Keith Lee and Mia Yim respectively.

The main event clearly stole the spotlight on NXT tonight. After a lot of backstage confrontations, that even saw Thatcher blindside Riddle, both these former allies squared off in the ring. It was a pure wrestling match from the get-go as we saw a lot of submission attempts, reversals, and some hard-hitting action.

The Original Bro got the win but it came at a cost as Thatcher attacked him once again and focused on his left arm with the Fujiwara Armbar.

The Superstars and fans were buzzing tonight, especially with the announcement of NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Let's have a look at some of the reactions from tonight's show.

Reactions to tonight's NXT

Wait till Peter Doone gets his hands on you THATCHER!!!!!!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/naq6WxFQeB — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) May 14, 2020

I guess Timofee couldn’t handle the pressure holding the Gold and would rather walk away. Congrats to the Imperiums on being the next team to keep the titles warm for the ERA boys. https://t.co/bxFhgZcJEc — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) May 14, 2020

More than anything, I’m trying to prove how tough I am. I’m in it to win it.



2-1. https://t.co/XK5xgIrjxh — Jake Atlas (@iamjakeatlas) May 14, 2020

I'm going to need this on a shirt please.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7ExTYwi5bW — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) May 14, 2020

...... — Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) May 14, 2020

so matt riddle v. timothy thatcher in an empty arena where you can hear every strike and slam and heavy breath??? 👀👀 — emil (@TheEmilJay) May 14, 2020