Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (15th April 2020): Drew Gulak, Kyle O'Reilly and others react to the show

A huge match involving Finn Balor was announced for next week's NXT.

A debuting Superstar laid out Tommaso Ciampa to conclude NXT this week.

A huge match for next week's NXT was announced

WWE had a lot to offer on this week's edition of NXT. Following the conclusion of the rivalry between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa last week, we saw a couple sitting in a car and looking on as Gargano exited the building with his wife Candice LeRae. We would get to know more about their intentions today.

With Jordan Devlin stuck in the UK due to travel restrictions, the Interim Interim Cruiserweight Championship also kicked-off today and we got a barnburner of a match.

NXT recap for this week

The night started off with Finn Balor who took on Imperium member Fabian Aichner. Despite interference from Marcel Barthel, The Prince was able to pick up the win following a Coup de Grace and 1916. Xia Li would then exact some revenge on Aliyah as the latter had cost the former a shot at the No. 1 Contender's Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Championship.

Following that, we got out first bout of the Interim Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament between Akira Tozawa and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. The two put up a high octane back-and-forth match with Tozawa picking up the win after delivering a Windmill Kick and Senton Splash on his opponent.

The rivalry between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai continued this week. The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard took on Kai's partner Raquel Gonzalez but seemed to be in a rut. However, an interference from Shotzi Blackheart would allow Nox to pick up the roll-up pin.

Next up, we saw a video package highlighting the current North American Champion Keith Lee's journey so far. The Limitless One talked about his grandmother introducing him to the sport but also mentioned that the rest of his family wasn't too convinced about his dream.

After NXT teasing a match between Velveteen Dream and Adam Cole, we finally saw Dream make an appearance who called out the NXT Champion. Dream went on to say that Cole may be may think of himself as the greatest NXT Champion, but he was also the only member of the faction holding gold.

The comments from Dream drew the ire of Finn Balor who thought it was insulting that the former called Cole the greatest NXT Champion ever. As a result, we will now see The Prince and Dream tough it out in a ring next week.

In a final match of the night, Pete Dunne introduced new NXT acquisition Timothy Thatcher as Matt Riddle's partner. The duo would then go on to beat Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong with the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line.

Next, Tommaso Ciampa would address his loss from last week. He would call Gargano the better man and said that he was going to move on. Unfortunately for The Blackheart, he was laid out by a debuting Karrion Kross (erstwhile Killer Kross) with a pair of boots to end the show.

Let us now look at how Twitter reacted to the show.

Amazing how effective @TozawaAkira can be when he isn't focused on chanting... @WWENXT — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) April 16, 2020

At least one good thing happened in wrestling today #wwenxt https://t.co/seQk1hk5Us — Erica Steiner (@sendaravenplz) April 16, 2020

Don’t lie... this is your first time watching a Thatcher match.#wwenxt https://t.co/q8aLf0Mn3F — Shane Thorne (@ShaneThorneWWE) April 16, 2020

I wrestled Thatcher in my last indie match for APW in San Francisco. I don’t have enough words to appreciate how much I learned from him that night. Brutal honesty I desperately needed it. A man that literally WORKS for everything he gets. Positivity. https://t.co/68ndAfWNyE — Jake Atlas (@iamjakeatlas) April 16, 2020

Typical Peter Doon hiring Timofee Fatcher as he put it to fight his battles. There’s no way he can handle the heat of B. Fish’s kicks and R. Strong’s knees! — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) April 16, 2020

I cannot wait to hear what Tommaso has to say! #WWENXT — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 16, 2020

If you’re looking to buy a killer Kross t -shirt, apparently he is now “Karrion Kross”.



Remember when I said they wouldn’t let him be Killer Kross? #WWENXT — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) April 16, 2020