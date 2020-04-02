Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (1st April 2020): Rhea Ripley, Adam Cole, and others comment on the show

How did Adam Cole react to The Velveteen Dream's comments?

Here we have compiled some of those interesting reactions on this week's episode of NXT.

WWE NXT

This week's episode of WWE NXT kicked off with an incredible match between The Velveteen Dream and Bobby Fish. The former North American Champion picked up the win following a Dream Valley Driver, thereby continuing his momentum on the Black and Gold brand. He then sent a warning to Adam Cole by stating that his days as the NXT Champion are numbered.

This was followed by a clash between two NXT debutants, Dexter Lumis and Jake Atlas, where Lumis earned a submission victory. The 'Second Chance Gauntlet Match' started with Deonna Purrazzo and Shotzi Blackheart. The Virtuosa, Xia Li, Kayden Carter and Aliyah, all fell victim to Shotzi, who encountered Dakota Kai in the final stage of the gauntlet. Utilizing the ringside assistance of Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota pinned a vulnerable Blackheart and earned her position in the six-way NXT Women's Championship no. 1 contender's ladder match.

After a back-and-forth battle, Kushida forced Joaquin Wilde to tap out on the show. In the parking lot, Wilde was set to be featured in an interview but two masked men crashed the scene and apparently, kidnapped him. Keith Lee defended the NXT North American Championship against Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest in the main event of the night. The epic triple threat battle came to an end when The Limitless One delivered the Big Bang Catastrophe on Dijakovic and got the three count.

Bivens Enterprises: A family company.



*BIVENS ENTERPRISES and FAMILY are trademarks of Bivens Enterprises, LLC, a @Malcolmvelli joint. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/d9foAeNGmy — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 2, 2020

Every time Sam Roberts talk on commentary. 😒🤡 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WiGFwg3sXf — jonny tran 👑 (@JonnyLeTran6) April 2, 2020

I CANNOT stand Raquel. Debts will be paid, bruh. #WWENXT #HBIC — The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 2, 2020

🤷🏼‍♀️ At least I got to kick someone in the head 😈 #FilipinaSpitfire https://t.co/Gd04TIrZu9 — Lacey Lane (@wwekayden) April 2, 2020

Man these parking lots just aren't safe

😬 — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) April 2, 2020

Velveteen got lucky...very lucky. No one represents this brand like I do. No one. He can talk all he wants, but he will NEVER be better than me. And he sure as hell will never be @WWENXT champion. That’s not just #Undisputed...it’s a damn fact. — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) April 2, 2020

You know what comes next @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/diQ4PkXy89 — Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) April 2, 2020

I lost ONLY so I didn’t have to see you in the Ladder Match.... MY number one contender 🤷🏻‍♀️❤️ https://t.co/3ELdzfcmI8 — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) April 2, 2020

If your at ringside, I’m at ringside. Can’t promise I won’t step on you chiquito 🤷🏻‍♀️ I don’t look down when I walk 😈 @RobertStoneWWE https://t.co/NA1AQ2xXdi — Raquel González (@RaquelWWE) April 2, 2020

#WWENXT: so we’ll start with Velveteen Dream#AEWDynamite: ok, we are starting with Kenny Omega



My brain: pic.twitter.com/7PfgU1tFu1 — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) April 2, 2020

Always managing to squeeze yourself into important matches at the last minute... Even if it’s the worst way to do it, you do it. Gotta give you credit there. 👏🏼 https://t.co/xxeXl7QLBR — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 2, 2020

I know I look very handsome and sane in this. You don’t need to tell me. https://t.co/9MftatRXKi — Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli) April 2, 2020