Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (25th March 2020): Shawn Michaels, Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, and others comment on the show

The WWE Universe were raving about a certain former IMPACT star teasing his NXT debut.

WWE Hall Of Famer, Bully Ray, was particularly impressed by one match tonight!

Triple H trying to calm down the former #DIY

This week's edition of WWE NXT kicked off with an incredible match between Austin Theory and Tyler Breeze. Theory possessed the upper hand for most of the bout and he would've won the battle if it wasn't for his attempts to humiliate Prince Pretty. This was followed by Killian Dain doing quick work of a debuting Tehuti Miles.

Cameron Grimes and Tony Nese delivered an entertaining match on the episode, which culminated with Grimes getting the pinfall over the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink in a tag team battle.

Xia Li was supposed to face Aliyah on NXT but she couldn't compete owing to a mysterious backstage assault. Io Shirai eventually replaced her and went on to defeat Aliyah. Candice LeRae picked up a win over Kayden Carter and as a result, she will be joining Shirai, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Chelsea Green and another Superstar in a six-way ladders match to determine the next challenger for NXT Women's Championship.

North American Champion Keith Lee wanted to apologize to Dominik Dijakovic on the show but they were interrupted by Damian Priest. After going back-and-forth verbally, the segment concluded with Dijakovic taking out both Lee and Priest.

Roderick Strong faced one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, Matt Riddle, in the main event of the night. As soon as The King of Bros pinned the Undisputed Era member, debuting Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar attacked him from behind. Malcolm Bivens then showed up on the Black and Gold brand and aligned himself with the duo.

The final moments of this week's NXT featured an intense war of words between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano in the presence of Triple H. Although The Game wanted them to culminate their feud at WrestleMania 36, we now know that the former Tag Team Champions will collide on NXT in two weeks. Most importantly, it seems Killer Kross will make his presence felt on the Black and Gold brand.

WWE delivered an intriguing episode of NXT this week. It was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have some of the best reactions regarding the show.

Atleast we won the crowd over...#NXT — Shane Thorne (@ShaneThorneWWE) March 26, 2020

Not thrilled under the circumstances that we’re all here, but I will admit it’s been enjoyable to get to watch #NXTonUSA #NXT on my TV!! — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) March 26, 2020

Although I hurt my knee and couldn’t wrestle, I shocked the medical trainers by fully recovering within two months. Thankfully no permanent damage at all!!



Time for Io Shirai to rampage again! 😈🖤#WWENXT — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) March 26, 2020

Soooooo long overdue, and well deserved. It’s good to be the champ...excuse me, the LONGEST REIGNING champ 😎 https://t.co/NhZNvT3qSb — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) March 26, 2020

It was supposed to end last year but fate stepped in..



It was going to end this year but fate has stepped in yet again..



In 2 weeks I take it out of fate's hands.



No grand stage, no smoke and mirrors.. It started with just the two of us and it ends with just the two of us. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 26, 2020

When your followers are all bots but you’re tweeting gold:#WWENXT #NXT pic.twitter.com/RvoHpa4Q1z — Brothers of Discussion Podcast (@BODpodcast) March 26, 2020

Here’s the video of Killer Kross’ NXT debut.



Awesome to see Kross in NXT. Strange though that over here in the UK we saw the segment 30 minutes ago!



Hope this doesn’t happen for WrestleMania 😬😬#WWE #WWENXT #KillerKross pic.twitter.com/MUwhiDX2k7 — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) March 26, 2020

Killer Kross coming to NXT was a great idea honestly I hope Kross Stays on NXT and becomes a legend of the NXT Brand like Ciampa and Gargano. Plus Kross could be a future NXT champion something impact wrestling failed to do when he was there #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1asvvu2H4K — keenan fisher (@keenanfisher13) March 26, 2020

Six foot seven springboard swanton in jeans and timbs, folks. https://t.co/Wlv7UeNck3 — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) March 26, 2020