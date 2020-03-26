Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (25th March 2020): Shawn Michaels, Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, and others comment on the show
This week's edition of WWE NXT kicked off with an incredible match between Austin Theory and Tyler Breeze. Theory possessed the upper hand for most of the bout and he would've won the battle if it wasn't for his attempts to humiliate Prince Pretty. This was followed by Killian Dain doing quick work of a debuting Tehuti Miles.
Cameron Grimes and Tony Nese delivered an entertaining match on the episode, which culminated with Grimes getting the pinfall over the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink in a tag team battle.
Xia Li was supposed to face Aliyah on NXT but she couldn't compete owing to a mysterious backstage assault. Io Shirai eventually replaced her and went on to defeat Aliyah. Candice LeRae picked up a win over Kayden Carter and as a result, she will be joining Shirai, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Chelsea Green and another Superstar in a six-way ladders match to determine the next challenger for NXT Women's Championship.
North American Champion Keith Lee wanted to apologize to Dominik Dijakovic on the show but they were interrupted by Damian Priest. After going back-and-forth verbally, the segment concluded with Dijakovic taking out both Lee and Priest.
Roderick Strong faced one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, Matt Riddle, in the main event of the night. As soon as The King of Bros pinned the Undisputed Era member, debuting Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar attacked him from behind. Malcolm Bivens then showed up on the Black and Gold brand and aligned himself with the duo.
The final moments of this week's NXT featured an intense war of words between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano in the presence of Triple H. Although The Game wanted them to culminate their feud at WrestleMania 36, we now know that the former Tag Team Champions will collide on NXT in two weeks. Most importantly, it seems Killer Kross will make his presence felt on the Black and Gold brand.
