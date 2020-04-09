Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (8th April 2020): Triple H, Rhea Ripley, Johnny Gargano, and others comment on the show

Check out what Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and others tweeted about this week's NXT.

Here we have compiled some of the most interesting reactions on the latest show of the Black and Gold brand.

WWE NXT

The post-WrestleMania 36 episode of WWE NXT started with the Six-Woman Ladder Match to determine the next challenger for the NXT Women's Championship. Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Candice LeRae, and Io Shirai battled for the opportunity and in the end, The Joshi Judas emerged as the victor.

With her win, Shirai earned herself a shot at the NXT Women's Championship and she will be the first opponent of the brand new Champion, Charlotte Flair.

Representing the Bivens Enterprises, Rinku and Saurav made their in-ring debut on this week's show in a tag team match against Ever-Rise. Just like their debuting performance against Matt Riddle, the Indus Sher dominantly defeated their opponents and further solidified their claim at a future NXT Tag Team Championship shot.

Finn Balor cut a promo on Imperium's leader, WALTER, on the episode. He pointed out how both of them are not being able to continue their game of chess owing to the circumstances and the Ring General is enjoying the NXT United Kingdom Championship reign on 'borrowed time'.

Highlights of the Women's Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 were shown on NXT. We also saw the footage from an exclusive backstage interview following their hard-hitting match where The Nightmare accepted that she had underestimated The Queen.

In the main event of the night, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano collided for one last time. As promised by Triple H, the former NXT Tag Team Champions battled in an undisclosed location in what is supposed to be their last-ever encounter on the Black and Gold brand.

Ciampa and Gargano fought all over the area and didn't hesitate to unleash a ruthless beating on one another. Gargano's wife, Candice LeRae, interrupted the match and pleaded to them to stop the match and eventually hit a low-blow to her husband. Ciampa was shocked but before he could react, he was also hit with a low-blow by LeRae.

It was then revealed that Gargano and LeRae had tricked The Blackheart and Johnny Wrestling utilized this opportunity to pick up a win over his former best friend. As the couple were leaving, we saw glimpses of two people waiting in a car near them.

NXT delivered a solid show this week and as a result, it was trending on social media throughout the night. Several WWE Superstars joined the fans in commenting on the show and here we have compiled some of those most interesting reactions.

The reality is this. If @ImChelseaGreen did not hurt her ankle which CLEARLY she did. She would have won that match... Also the fact that two women physically abused me for NO reason will not be over looked. #RobertStoneBrand #takeover pic.twitter.com/iDHI6Zju0e — #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) April 9, 2020

A very demanding and emotional night for all the competitors. I would like to thank everyone involved that made tonight’s @WWENXT happen, audience, competitors and crew and know that there are not enough words to allow me to express how thankful I am. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) April 9, 2020

Rebel Heart & Black Heart,



Thank you from all our hearts for that rivalry. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fuTOipHtIG — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) April 9, 2020

I don’t need your pity party.

I need to do the one thing that I know best... 👹 #WWENXT https://t.co/ykMRbQ7HrN — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 9, 2020

W.O.W. All I have to say. #WWENXT — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 9, 2020

A ladder match where the prize is a figure-8. Congratulations? https://t.co/CJNbPINBAI — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 9, 2020

Cinematic matches have been the best matches to watch we need to see these types of matches on the regular #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/tfUZf6ZtAh — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) April 9, 2020

Every bit of the brutality we expected between these two. Friendship, hatred, years of battling back and forth and @JohnnyGargano stands tall ... but was he the better man?#JohnnyWrestling #WeAreNXT @WWENXT https://t.co/gSgMDNy5z5 — Triple H (@TripleH) April 9, 2020

... and WE lived happily ever after.



THE END.



- J+C 💛 pic.twitter.com/pK59FV6jyA — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 9, 2020