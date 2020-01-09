Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (8th January 2020): Shawn Michaels, Rhea Ripley, Triple H, and others comment on the show

The first episode of NXT in 2020 kicked off with the new Women's Champion of the Black and Gold brand, Rhea Ripley. She was eventually confronted by Toni Storm, Candice LeRae, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, and the NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray and each one of them wanted a shot at The Nightmare's title. It led to a six-woman tag team match which was won by Ripley, LeRae, and Storm.

This year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic started with two first-round matches on the episode. In the first match, NXT UK's Imperium picked up the win over The Forgotten Sons. The Undisputed Era, the current Tag Team Champions on the Black and Gold brand, also progressed to the next round by defeating Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, who are the reigning WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

Austin Theory and Mia Yim put up impressive performances on this week's episode of NXT. Johhny Gargano and Finn Balor had a confrontation as well and it seems a match between the two is going to take place pretty soon.

The main attraction of the episode was the Fatal 4-way no. 1 contender match to determine the next opponent for NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong. Keith Lee defeated Cameron Grimes, Dominik Dijakovic, and Damian Priest in the main event and it has been confirmed that The Limitless One will get a shot at the gold in two week's time.

As evident from the above rundown, WWE NXT delivered a solid episode to kickstart the year. It was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the first NXT episode for the year.

Message received, got the clean up this hot mess. #WWENXT #HBIC — The HBIC (@MiaYim) January 9, 2020

I’ve literally been in @CGrimesWWE’s life ever since he was born. Very proud of him for earning his way to the #WWENXT main event. — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 9, 2020

That segment on #WWENXT between Gargano and Balor was money. Nice to see some fire from Johnny again and Finn is starting to feel himself as a heel. Good stuff. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 9, 2020

Give us a women’s elimination chamber for Rhea’s title and give it to us NOWWWWWWW!!!!!!!!!#WWENXT — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) January 9, 2020

Amazing performance by all four superstars. As for @RealKeithLee, he continues down the path of a BreakOut Superstar. #WWENXT #WeAreNXT https://t.co/sgHUBiYahG — Triple H (@TripleH) January 9, 2020