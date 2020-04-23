Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (April 22, 2020): Charlotte Flair, Dominik Dijakovic, Johnny Gargano, and others comment on the show 

The Velveteen Dream upstaged Adam Cole on tonight's episode

Tonight's episode of NXT opened with NXT Champion Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong attacking Velveteen Dream after The Sartorial Superstar came out to address Finn Balor's absence, as they were originally scheduled to face each other tonight.

However, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee came out to make the save and fought off the three members of The Undisputed Era.

The first match of the night saw Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox team up to take on Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. In a physical and fast-paced match, Gonzalez picked up the win for her team at the end after she pinned Blackheart.

Next up was a Group A match for the interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Jake Atlas went up against recently released Superstar Drake Maverick. Maverick, who had previously put out an emotional video following the news of his release, promised that he would deliver his best performance in the tournament.

Maverick was true to his words and delivered a gutsy performance in his match against Atlas. However, the match was won by Atlas after a very close battle.

In the main event, Keith Lee and Velveteen Dream teamed up to take on Adam Cole and Roderick Strong in a tag team match. However, during the match, Lee was taken out with a sneak attack from Damian Priest, and so he was replaced with Dexter Lumis. Dream won the match by hitting the Purple Rainmaker on Cole.

Tonight's episode featured a lot of interesting and entertaining matches. A lot of Superstars and fans also reacted to the show on Twitter and we will take a look at some of the best reactions.

