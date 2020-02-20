Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (February 19, 2020): Adam Cole, Tegan Nox, and others comment on the show

The Undisputed Era beating down Velveteen Dream

The episode of NXT after TakeOver: Portland began with Adam Cole bragging about retaining his NXT Championship against Tommaso Ciampa last Sunday at Portland. A grudge match between Roderick Strong and Velveteen Dream was announced for the main event.

The first match of the night saw NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin defending his title against former champion Lio Rush in a terrific match. The Irish Ace connected with the Devlin Side on Rush to get the pin and retained the title.

Another match saw Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde taking on NXT UK's Grizzled Young Veterans. Zack Gibson & James Drake dominated throughout the match and got the win after hitting the Ticket to Mayhem. After the match, Gibson trash-talked with the NXT Universe and proclaimed that they have come here to become the No. 1 tag team in the world.

After this match, the newly crowned NXT Tag Team Champions - The BroserWeights took on Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. Both teams put on a clinic and in the end, Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle won the match after dropping Lorcan with the Riddle End.

The main event of the night saw Velveteen Dream renewing his hostilities with Roderick Strong in what was possibly the best match of the night. The Messiah of the Backbreaker targetted Dream's damaged back but Dream got the better of Strong and pinned him after hitting him with the Dream Valley Driver.

It was a good episode of NXT and now we will take a look at some of the best tweets from Superstars and fans that highlight special moments from this week's show.

Love Ciampa warning Austin Theory to not test him tonight, then absolutely ruining the guy when he didn’t listen 😂#WWENXT — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 20, 2020

today is the first nxt without cathy kelley pic.twitter.com/O1AWerZs0t — robert (@flairtorious) February 19, 2020

So much positivity on my timeline tonight after #NXT ! Thank you friends for making me smile ❤️#KeepOnClimbing #WeShowUp — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) February 20, 2020