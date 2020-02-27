Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (February 26, 2020): Bully Ray, Dominik Dijakovic and others comment on the show

Charlotte Flair viciously attacking Bianca Belair

This week's episode of the Black and Gold brand kicked off with a match between Cameron Grimes and Dominik Dijakovic. Both Superstars put on an outstanding performance and in the end, it was Grimes who walked away as the victor after Damian Priest attacked Dijakovic on his surgically repaired knees.

Another important highlight of this week's episode was Finn Balor getting laid out by Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner after The Prinxe boasted about his accomplishments in WWE. Before attacking Balor, Barthel said that there was one man that Balor hasn't faced yet and that is the NXT UK Champion and Imperium's leader WALTER.

Another match saw Tommaso Ciampa and Austin Theory squaring off with one another after Theory interfered in Ciampa's promo last week. Both Superstars put on a clinic and Ciampa won the match after pinning Theory with the Fairytale Ending. After the match, Johnny Gargano came and took out The Psycho Killer with a superkick.

The main event of the night was between RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. Charlotte picked up the win over Belair and afterward injured Belair's knee with a steel chair. Belair would be saved from further damage after NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley's music hit the arena and she came out to confront The Queen.

Overall, it was a very good episode of NXT and now we will take a look at some of the best tweets that highlight specific moments from the episode.

I have the best fans in the world, thank you for the support. I'm sorry if I've disappointed you but my whole life I've always bounced back. That's exactly what I'm gonna do. #thiccboiszn has barely begun.#WWENXT — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) February 27, 2020

This is gonna be my last tweet for awhile because my knee is in very bad shape.



Damian Priest you’re a dead man. — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) February 27, 2020

Lol at Rhea finishing her entrance stomp instead of rushing out faster to help Bianca 😂😂#WWENXT — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 27, 2020

Give me both these tag teams! Me and lex could take them!



Let me at em! Let me at em! #WWENXT https://t.co/fL67w8zAnH — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) February 27, 2020

Advertisement

Strong showing for Austin Theory against Ciampa tonight. 👍#WWENXT@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) February 27, 2020

Austin Theory is gonna be great here, yo. #WWENXT — Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) February 27, 2020

ARW WE ABOUT TO GET BALOR V WALTER?!?!?!?!?!#WWENXT — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) February 27, 2020

Hear me out! The fact that Charlotte attacked Bianca after winning.. now giving Bianca a reason to STILL go after Charlotte whether it's for Mania or after! Let the story build... #WWENXT https://t.co/8wtR0RWBrN — The BLHW (@StephanieHypes) February 27, 2020