Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (January 15, 2020): Kushida, Bianca Belair, and others comment on the show

Bianca Belair after becoming the No.1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship

This week's episode of WWE NXT started with No. 1 Contender to Roderick Strong's North American Championship, Keith Lee getting attacked by The Undisputed Era. Apart from that, the show saw two first round matches for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The makeshift tandem of Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle dubbed The BroserWeights took on former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews in what was quite possibly the match of the night. Dunne and Riddle defeated Webster and Andrews to advance to the next round and will now face Imperium.

Another first-round match saw Alex Shelley making his in-ring debut for WWE by teaming up with Kushida to face Zack Gibson and James Drake, The Grizzled Young Veterans. After a good back and forth match, Zack Gibson and James Drake defeated The Time Splitters and afterward cut a promo where they said that Kushida and Shelley were a team of the past and that they are the future.

During the middle of the show, Johnny Gargano ran in to help Tommaso Ciampa from getting beaten down by The Undisputed Era which garnered "DIY" chants from the NXT Universe. Afterward, it was confirmed that Ciampa and Gargano would be reuniting to face Moustache Mountain at WWE Worlds Collide.

Also, in an important match, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated Tyler Breeze and Lio Rush in a Triple Threat match to advance to the Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at Worlds Collide.

During the main event, a Battle Royal match took place where the winner would become the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women's Championship. Bianca Belair won the No. 1 Contender's match by lastly eliminating Io Shirai and will now face either Rhea Ripley or Toni Storm at TakeOver: Portland.

Overall, it was a great episode for the Black and Gold brand and we have selected some of the best tweets that highlight the important moments of the show.

See @JohnnyGargano and @NXTCiampa are mates again @Tyler_Bate...



Wouldn’t it be wonderful if they could stay mates long enough to fight us?



Moustache Mountain vs #DIY?



What do you say @RealKingRegal? Possibly #WorldsCollide? — Trent Seven (@trentseven) January 16, 2020

Wrestling Twitter seeing Alex Shelley and Kushida lose their reunion match on #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0M8JKXHjWl — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 16, 2020

There are good times and bad times in our life...but!

WE ARE IN THE SAME BOAT.@fakekinkade #運命共同体 pic.twitter.com/oGFGjmp8Cp — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) January 16, 2020

We could have had Time Splitters vs ReDragon. WE COULD HAVE HAD TIME SPLITTERS VS REDRAGON. #NXTonUSA #NXTFSLive pic.twitter.com/ctdWAxiHAA — Tarra (@Tarratastic) January 16, 2020

NXT reminds me time and time again how great the women are. Can they just do an all women’s weekly show? — Casey Michael (@ifyouseekcasey) January 16, 2020

That NXT Women's Battle Royal was just awesome💪 Shotzi taking out Shayna, Io Shirai & Bianca Belair going al out for the finish & Bianca claiming victory in the end...What an elimination on Io.



This group of NXT ladies is right up there with the Sasha, Bayley & Charlotte class — BC Amplified (@BcAmplified) January 16, 2020