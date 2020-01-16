Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (January 15, 2020): Kushida, Bianca Belair, and others comment on the show
This week's episode of WWE NXT started with No. 1 Contender to Roderick Strong's North American Championship, Keith Lee getting attacked by The Undisputed Era. Apart from that, the show saw two first round matches for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
The makeshift tandem of Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle dubbed The BroserWeights took on former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews in what was quite possibly the match of the night. Dunne and Riddle defeated Webster and Andrews to advance to the next round and will now face Imperium.
Another first-round match saw Alex Shelley making his in-ring debut for WWE by teaming up with Kushida to face Zack Gibson and James Drake, The Grizzled Young Veterans. After a good back and forth match, Zack Gibson and James Drake defeated The Time Splitters and afterward cut a promo where they said that Kushida and Shelley were a team of the past and that they are the future.
During the middle of the show, Johnny Gargano ran in to help Tommaso Ciampa from getting beaten down by The Undisputed Era which garnered "DIY" chants from the NXT Universe. Afterward, it was confirmed that Ciampa and Gargano would be reuniting to face Moustache Mountain at WWE Worlds Collide.
Also, in an important match, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated Tyler Breeze and Lio Rush in a Triple Threat match to advance to the Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at Worlds Collide.
During the main event, a Battle Royal match took place where the winner would become the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women's Championship. Bianca Belair won the No. 1 Contender's match by lastly eliminating Io Shirai and will now face either Rhea Ripley or Toni Storm at TakeOver: Portland.
