Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (January 22, 2020): Triple H, Rhea Ripley, and others comment on the show

A chaotic end to close the show

Tonight's Worlds Collide go-home episode of WWE NXT started with the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal match between The Undisputed Era and Grizzled Young Veterans. Owing to some distraction caused by Imperium, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly were defeated by James Drake and Zack Gibson who punched their tickets to the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Up next was the match between Toni Storm and Io Shirai. Storm looked to gain some momentum heading into her NXT Women's Championship match against the titleholder Rhea Ripley, but not in the way she wanted as interference from Bianca Belair who attacked Shirai made Storm win the match via DQ.

Another important match was between Shotzi Blackheart and Shayna Baszler. After eliminating Baszler in a Battle Royal match on last week's episode, Blackheart looked forward to facing the wrath of the Queen of Spades. Blackheart showed much resilience throughout the entire match but succumbed to Baszler's Kirifuda Clutch in the end.

The other semifinal of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic saw Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle, The BroserWeights take on Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. The BroserWeights defeated Imperium and will now face The Grizzled Young Veterans in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The final match of the night saw Roderick Strong defending his NXT North American Championship against Keith Lee. In a hard-fought battle, The Limitless Superstar overcame all odds to become the new North American Champion.

After the match was over, Imperium emerged at ringside and a huge brawl broke out between them and The Undisputed Era. The show went off the air with both teams brawling in the ring.

Overall, it was a solid episode of NXT and featured good matches. We will now take a look at some of the best tweets that highlight the moments of tonight's episode.

WALTER slapped the soul out of this man on live television. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/UHkegh6xgt — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 23, 2020

True story.



Before @RealKeithLee went out for his match tonight, I reminded him that he had the energy of #MLKDay going into this one. Congrats, champ! Haha.#WWENXT — Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) January 23, 2020

Obviously there’s a target on my back. Doesn’t faze me! So please, PLEASE come at me! 👹#WWENXT https://t.co/OhZNhCHwqW — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 23, 2020

After the show went off the air Imperium and Undisputed threw down!!! All hell broke loose! #nxt #wwenxt #wearenxt pic.twitter.com/0IyHvueDd2 — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) January 23, 2020

Just caught up on @WWENXT ... enjoyed @shirai_io v @tonistorm_ and all the aftermath. @BiancaBelairWWE and @RheaRipley_WWE with that 🔥! I love NXT and how so many girls appear on the show and are special. Everyone feels special to me. — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) January 23, 2020