Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (March 04, 2020): Shawn Michaels, Bianca Belair and others comment on the show

Will this be the shape of things to come?

This week's episode of WWE NXT promised to be more extreme with two high-profile steel cage matches on the card and it surely did live up to the expectations. The show kicked off with the steel cage match between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai.

After a tense battle, Dakota Kai was able to come out as the winner thanks to her newfound ally Raquel Gonzalez who trapped Nox by pinning her to the steel cage with the door.

Next, we got to witness a qualifier's match between Chelsea Green and Shotzi Blackheart. The two up and coming Superstars pulled off a good match but in the end, it was Green who got the victory and advanced to the No. 1 contender's ladder match at TakeOver: Tampa Bay after hitting Blackheart with the I'm Prettier.

We got another interesting match between Austin Theory and Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott after Scott challenged him to a match before the show took place. Scott got close to winning the match but Theory persevered and dropped him with the ATL to get the win.

The main event featured the last steel cage match of the night between Roderick Strong and Velveteen Dream. Towards the closing moments of the match when it looked like Dream was going to pick up the victory, the Undisputed Era hit the ring to interfere in the match.

In a shocking move, Dream pushed out Strong out of the cage door to award him the victory and focused his attention on NXT Champion Adam Cole who was at that moment inside the ring. The Vainglorious One attacked Cole and then held up the NXT Championship to pose which received a huge pop from the NXT Universe.

Overall, it was an entertaining episode of the Black and Gold brand and below we have selected some of the best tweets that highlight moments from the show.

