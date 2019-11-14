Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (November 13, 2019): Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Bayley, and others comment on the show

Team Ciampa now has a new member in the form of Dominik Dijakovic

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT started things with an NXT Cruiserweight Championship match between the champion Lio Rush and Angel Garza. A fast-paced match followed which had various near-falls but at the end Rush hit the Final Hour on Garza and retained his title.

The next match was a one-on-one action between Xia Li and Aliyah. Xia Li hit Aliyah with a big roundhouse kick to get the pinfall victory but the kick caught Aliyah in her nose and resulted in a bloody nose.

The next match that followed saw Keith Lee taking on NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong. Lee wanted to face NXT Champion Adam Cole but Strong interjected himself by claiming that Cole deserved a night off for all the hard work that he put in on the last episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

Lee dominated over Strong from the get-go but the North American Champion retaliated with a few hard strikes of his own. Strong almost had Lee beat but The Limitless One rallied back to get the victory over Strong.

This was followed up by a match between Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott and Bronson Reed. Scott hit Reed with the House Call to get the pinfall victory. The two Superstars shook each other's hands as a sign of sportsmanship after the match was over.

In the next match, Pete Dunne was scheduled to face Killian Dain. The Beast of Belfast set his sights on The Bruiserweight after the latter snapped Dain's fingers a few weeks ago.

However, the match didn't take place as Damian Priest attacked Dain from behind while he was on his way towards the ring. Priest stood tall after he took out both Dunne and Dain with a couple of security guards.

The last match of the night was between Io Shirai and Mia Yim, who fought each other in the WarGames Advantage Ladder match. Whoever would climb the ladder and grab the briefcase would earn advantage for their team at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

The match was hard-hitting and brutal from start to finish and even saw Mia Yim getting seriously injured. In the end, Shirai picked up the victory after getting an assist from NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray, who was later revealed to be the final member for Shayna Baszler's team. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley then took out Baszler from behind with a chair-shot as retribution for the Queen of Spades' attacks on her on SmackDown.

It is fair to say that it was an amazing episode of the black-and-gold brand and we have selected some of the best Twitter reactions from fans and WWE Superstars for an enjoyable read!

That man really took his pants off in front of @itsLioRush’s wife? Smh. #WWENXT — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) November 14, 2019

When you mess with infamy, you become a bullseye. I never miss. #WWENXT

🏹#LiveForever https://t.co/oh3IEdVW1q — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) November 14, 2019

Candice

Rhea

Tegan

Marina

Jessamyn



You can all thank Shayna and Hunter for that.#WWENXT — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 14, 2019

I know a thing or two about Ladders and this should not dissapoint. #LadderMatch #WWENXT — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 14, 2019

Glad you found your way home.



Welcome to the battle.



Now we’re talking @itsBayleyWWE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/K4rJOulHYK — Triple H (@TripleH) November 14, 2019

