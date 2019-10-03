Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (October 2, 2019): Bray Wyatt, Triple H, Charlotte Flair, and others comment on the show

Adam Cole and Finn Balor

WWE's Premiere Week continued tonight with the 2-hour season premiere of NXT on the USA Network. The show kicked off with an NXT Championship match between Adam Cole and the challenger, Matt Riddle. As estimated, the fans were provided with a solid opener that set the pace for the rest of the night. In the end, Cole utilized the cast on his right arm to stun The King of Bros and pick up the win.

He couldn't celebrate for a lengthy period as he was interrupted by the former WWE Universal Champion, Finn Balor. Balor's return not only shocked the fans watching but also confused the NXT Champion himself. Balor confirmed that he will be staying in the black-and-gold brand for the time being and it can be predicted that this confrontation may result in a match between the two in the near future.

The Velveteen Dream made his return during the next segment and issued a challenge to Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Championship. After that, Io Shirai fought Mia Yim in a great back-and-forth matchup, where she gained the win following a moonsault.

In the next match of the night, Johnny Gargano faced Shane Thorne. Both of them delivered a solid performance but it was Gargano who got the three count over Thorne. The NXT Women's Championship was on the line next, with Shayna Baszler defending it against Candice LeRae. The Queen of Spades was dominant for most of the match and ultimately forced LeRae to submit to the Kirifuda Clutch.

This was followed by Damian Priest making his presence felt on the NXT roster by laying out the former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne. In the main event, it was the Street Profits challenging The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Although Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly got the win with an assist from Roderick Strong, this was one of the best matches of the night. As Adam Cole made his way out to celebrate with his mates, he was greeted by the returning Tommaso Ciampa. The show went off air with Ciampa having a staredown with the reigning NXT Champion.

NXT put up a solid show tonight and it had everything; surprising returns, emotional moments, great matchups and what not. The WWE Universe, including several main roster-Superstars, showcased their affection for the show on Twitter and here are some of the best reactions for tonight's NXT.

Geez - that ending gave me chills. I love #wwenxt. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) October 3, 2019

Io better not think this is over. I live for Joshi Puroresu.. 😈 #HBIC #WWENXT — The HBIC (@MiaYim) October 3, 2019

“You were screaming at 1:32am on a random Wednesday night, you’re under arrest”



Me: I CAN EXPLAIN#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/yPY9hOkhCW — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) October 3, 2019

Trips is not playing tonight. 😂🔥 #WWENXT — 𝕽𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖞 (@NXTFanNation) October 3, 2019