Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (October 23, 2019): Shawn Michaels, Mia Yim, Rhea Ripley, and others comment on the show

Finn Balor driving Johnny Gargano through the barricade with a front dropkick.

This week's episode of WWE NXT started things off with a match between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. Belair and Ripley started the match by involving in a test of strength in the middle of the ring and traded heavy blows after breaking the hold. Ripley earned the victory over Belair, even though she was attacked by Io Shirai when the referee's back was turned.

The women's match was followed up by the match between Matt Riddle and Cameron Grimes. They put up a solid fight and in the end, Riddle picked up the win after he pinned Grimes with the BroDerek.

Up next was a six-man tag team match where Breezango teamed up with Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott to take on The Forgotten Sons, who had been assaulting Breezango for the past few weeks. Breezango gained retribution when Scott pinned Wesley Blake for the win.

This was followed by a match between Angel Garza and Gentleman Jack Gallagher. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush was on commentary for this match. They traded a few back and forth shots and in the end, Garza picked up the victory after he pinned Gallagher with a springboard moonsault. After the match, Garza and Rush stared down at each other.

A women's tag team match was next where the team of Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox squared off against Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. Before the start of the show, NXT GM William Regal announced on social media that the winner of this match would get a title shot at The Kabuki Warriors' WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Nox won the match for her team when she pinned Duke after hitting her with The Shiniest Wizard.

In the most important segment of the show, Roderick Strong defended his NXT North American Championship against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic in a triple threat match. After a tense physical match that included lots of risky spots, Strong retained his title by pinning Lee. After the match, the whole of Undisputed Era came out to lay a beatdown on Lee and Dijakovic.

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano came out to make the save and were later joined by Finn Balor. However, Balor shocked the entire WWE Universe by turning on Gargano after hitting him with an overhead kick. Balor closed the show by viciously spiking Gargano's head on the ramp.

This week's episode was easily one of the best episodes of NXT and the intriguing ending was the icing on the cake. Here, we take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions post the show from Superstars and members of the WWE Universe.

BEST. NIGHT. EVER!!!



✅ I got a Bro Bump from Riddle

✅ Sat next to @Tyler_Bate

✅ Saw an Amazing Triple Threat

✅ BALOR HEEL TURN

✅ @SuperKingofBros thank you! I got your family in my video :) they were right by me #nxt #nxtonusa pic.twitter.com/5gGD75S6Rh — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) October 24, 2019

bayley and finn bálor on becoming HEELS in 2019 #NXT pic.twitter.com/3fTMgfccBC — magaly (@BAYLEYSBALOR) October 24, 2019

