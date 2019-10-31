Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (October 30, 2019): Triple H, Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole, and others comment on the show

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 37 // 31 Oct 2019, 12:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler will lead their teams to battle at the first-ever women's WarGames match

This week's show started off with a grudge match between Io Shirai and Candice LeRae. After some good back-and-forth action, the Genius of the Sky picked up yet another win over LeRae. After the match, Shirai started attacking LeRae and was saved by Rhea Ripley.

Finn Balor came out next to a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe and cut a promo inside the ring. He said that he is the hottest thing in the business right now and sent a threatening message to Johnny Gargano.

Up next was a match between two Superstars from Down Under - Shane Thorne and Bronson Reed. Thorne rallied on with kicks and strikes from the get-go but the monstrous Reed volleyed back with his own flurry of offenses and scored a pinfall victory after hitting Thorne with a huge splash.

It was followed by the much anticipated WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between the champions, Kabuki Warriors and Team Kick. Kabuki Warriors picked up the win after Asuka spat green mist on Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane followed it up by hitting the Insane Elbow on Kai.

After the match got over, chaos ensued inside the ring when most of the female Supertsars came out to brawl with each other. NXT GM William Regal was force to intervene and he announced a WarGames match for all the women involved which will take place at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

After last week's confrontation, Tyler Bate and Cameron Grimes faced each other inside the ring. Grimes picked up the win as a result of a distraction which was caused by Killian Dain. Dain laid out Bate after the match was over and told him to tell his friend(possibly alluding to Pete Dunne) that they have unfinished business.

The main event saw Keith Lee and Matt Riddle teaming up to square off against The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. Fish and O'Reilly scored the victory after getting outside help from Adam Cole and Roderick Strong.

Lee and Riddle were then subjected to a post-match beatdown by the Era and were rescued by Tommaso Ciampa who came out to rescue them. They laid out all the members of the UE and Ciampa took the mic to deckare war on Adam Cole.

This was one of the best episodes of NXT that included great matches and a historic announcement. Superstars and members of the WWE Universe took to Twitter to convey their thoughts about the show and we have curated some of the best tweets for our readers to look onto.

Advertisement

Step into the lion’s den. https://t.co/9i8s8tOLnK — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) October 31, 2019

Another milestone. Congrats to the women tonight at #WWENXT. #WarGames — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 31, 2019

This pisses me off...Keith is a coward and attacked me when I wasn’t looking. Real tough guy. 🙄 https://t.co/Y8jtPKdGfX — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) October 31, 2019

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!