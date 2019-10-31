Twitter reacts to NXT's announcement of first-ever women's WarGames match, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler and others comment

Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley have been named as the team captains

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT featured a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between the teams of Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox, Team Kick and champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, The Kabuki Warriors. After a brilliant back-and-forth bout, the Kabuki Warriors prevailed over Team Kick.

After the match was over, Shayna Baszler's music hit the speakers and she came out to the ring along with her two compatriots - Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, the duo that Team Kick beat last week to become the No.1 contender's for the Women's Tag Team Championship. They added insult to injury by ganging up on the battle-weary Kai and Nox.

Before things could get any worse, Rhea Ripley came out to make the save but as she was making her way to the ring she got attacked from behind by Io Shirai and Bianca Belair. Candie LeRae came out to even the odds and then a massive brawl broke out between all the female Superstars inside the ring.

NXT security and officials had to rush in to break the commotion and soon after NXT General Manager William Regal had to intervene. Regal provided a simple solution to the chaos and announced that all the women involved will face off each other in a WarGames match at this year's NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

After all was said and done, the babyface team of Nox, Kai, Ripley, and LeRae stood together inside the ring while the heel team of Baszler, Shafir, Duke, Belair and Shirai stood outside. Prior to the main event, Cathy Kelley announced that Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley had been named captains for their respective teams.

After this historic announcement was made, scores of WWE Superstars, professional-wrestling personalities and members of the WWE Universe took to Twitter to congratulate the women involved and conveyed their opinions. We have selected some of the best tweets put out by them that you can check below.

Another milestone. Congrats to the women tonight at #WWENXT. #WarGames — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 31, 2019

When the Women’s Division is STACKED the bEST solution is to throw us all in a cage!

We the bEST!



AND



I ain’t Neva scared!#WarGames#NXTTakeover#WWENXT#NXTonUSA https://t.co/rgRQ8zw9NP — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) October 31, 2019

Making history!

Competed in the first ever Mae Young Classic

First ever NXT UK Women’s Champion

First ever Women’s NXT TakeOver WARGAMES captain

THEN. The one to dethrone ⁦@QoSBaszler⁩!#WWENXT #NXTonUSA 👹 https://t.co/oEJyhCwg0y — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 31, 2019

Doesn’t matter who else is in there. Inside any cage is where I’m truly unleashed. https://t.co/ScVXFYkWUH — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) October 31, 2019

#WWENXT WOMEN MAKIN HISTORY AGAIN!!!! LETS BRING THA RUCKUS!!!!! #WomensWarGames — The HBIC (@MiaYim) October 31, 2019

What an IICONIC announcement. Congrats to the women of #WWENXT. — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) October 31, 2019

Aw man so cool! https://t.co/XotWutPCnQ — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) October 31, 2019

Not gunna be able to sleep. War on the brain #NXTonUSA — Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) October 31, 2019

The announcement of War Games on tonight’s @WWENXT was great, and not just because it was historic. It was awesome that you could feel the crowd bubbling, then explode when it was confirmed. Really cool moment.#WWENXT#NXTonUSA — Ligero (@Ligero1) October 31, 2019

