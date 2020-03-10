Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (9th March 2020): Beth Phoenix, Rhea Ripley, and others comment on the show

The post-Elimination Chamber edition of Monday Night RAW kicked off with The Man, Becky Lynch, who made it clear that The Queen of Spades doesn't intimidate her. Similarly, Charlotte Flair cut a promo on her WrestleMania 36 opponent and explained the reason behind challenging Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Champion. The Nightmare would eventually show up on RAW and take down The Queen in the middle of the ring.

Rey Mysterio also got some retribution on this week's episode as he pinned Angel Garza. Bobby Lashley made his presence on the Red brand known by destroying Zack Ryder in a singles matchup.

The No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre, faced Erick Rowan on RAW. Not only he knocked him out following a Claymore Kick but also, decimated the cage which had his pet spider.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors fought Natalya and Liv Morgan in an entertaining match. The presence of Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan distracted Morgan and a brawl between the three broke out. Asuka and Kairi Sane took advantage of the scenario and pinned Natalya to pick up the win. WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss was successful on the show as well as he defeated Cedric Alexander.

AJ Styles vented out his frustrations over The Undertaker's action at Elimination Chamber and went on to challenge him for a match at WrestleMania 36. Owing to a certain backstage disagreement, Aleister Black faced Seth Rollins on RAW and defeated him via disqualification when the rest of The O.C. interfered.

The main event of the night featured Seth Rollins, Murphy and AOP take on The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders in an eight-man tag team matchup! All the teams wrestled back-and-forth but in the end, it was the Monday Night Messiah with the last laugh!

Overall, WWE delivered another eventful show this week and it was trending on social media throughout the night. In case you missed out on the episode, we have compiled some of the best reactionss regarding it to help you catch up.

This Edge vs. Randy Orton feud is the best thing main roster has going on right now. #RAW pic.twitter.com/OPrkGQuBPE — 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐄:𝟏𝟔 (@brienutbutter_) March 10, 2020

Randy Orton and Edge are the biggest attractions in the world of pro wrestling right now, involved in the hottest feud in the world.



This is happening in 2020, they don't make superstars like this anymore.



TIMELESS.

LEGENDARY.

GENERATIONAL.

ICONIC.#RAW pic.twitter.com/TFoKfjc6BO — Global Fight Revolution (@GlobalFightRev) March 10, 2020

Tonight was a very good night at work. I love it when a plan comes together. 👊#RAW — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 10, 2020

I know that Seth Rollins hasn't "dominated" Brock Lesnar, but hasn't Seth taken a title from Brock on 3 different occasions?



I 'member.#RAW — P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷ (@TheEnduringIcon) March 10, 2020

Trust me, the only thing I care and I’m worried about it, are MY LADIES 😎😎 so 🤫 and enjoy it 😈😇 @WWE #Raw @wweespanol



El Latino Está En la Casa Baby pic.twitter.com/SZEZrnZ0KL — Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) March 10, 2020