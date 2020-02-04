Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (February 3rd, 2020): Rhea Ripley, Ricochet, and others comment on the show

A WrestleMania 36 encounter?

This week's episode of WWE RAW kicked off with Randy Orton, who was supposed to explain his actions against Edge. However, the WWE Universe didn't let The Viper speak out his mind and Orton left the ring without providing any proper explanations.

Buddy Murphy, Akam and Rezar picked up a win over Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders in a six-man tag team elimination match owing to the distractions provided by the 'Monday Night Messiah' Seth Rollins. Liv Morgan also earned another victory over Lana but the returning Ruby Riott would crush her celebrations.

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza made his presence felt on RAW as he and Zelina Vega attempted to teach a lesson to Humberto Carrillo. Rey Mysterio came to the aid of Carrillo and wrestled Garza in a singles match. They fought back-and-forth and ended with Garza having the last laugh.

Women's NXT Champion Rhea Ripley also showed up on RAW and challenged Charlotte Flair for a WrestleMania match. It was also confirmed on the episode that Becky Lynch will put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Asuka next week.

In the main event of the night, Ricochet defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins to become the no. 1 contender for Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship. The Beast Incarnate would attack him post-match, giving the fans a possible spoiler of what's going to happen at Super ShowDown later this month.

Overall, WWE once again delivered an eventful edition of Monday Night RAW. The show was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the episode.

Paul Heyman has managed to....



Make Orton and Rollins top heels again.



Get Owens and McIntyre great faces that get great reactions.



While building up new stars. #Raw — ✌❤🤘Stephen (@awesomephinatic) February 4, 2020

Andrade watching Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo like...#RAW pic.twitter.com/EIyVsVNOzz — ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) February 4, 2020

Rhea got the push and the rub all in one segment. 👍#RAW@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) February 4, 2020

My time to be champion is soon upon us! Because when I fly, we all fly together. Now let’s go win us a championship! https://t.co/9ZpOCDKrg1 — Rick O’shea (@KingRicochet) February 4, 2020

At the end of the day, this @WWE 24/7 Championship is still coming home with it’s rightful owner. Still not running, still not hiding, still accepting all challenges, still the champ. #RAW #AndStill — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) February 4, 2020

WHA?!?! IS @WWEBigE GETTING HIS MATCH ON FRIDAY!?!? — Austin Creed - Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) February 4, 2020

Even when away I know the proper way to #RAW... pic.twitter.com/oaYrNpuu0p — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) February 4, 2020