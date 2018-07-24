Twitter reacts to WWE RAW - July 23rd, 2018

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 3.34K // 24 Jul 2018, 13:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Another episode of RAW is in the books, but this week was different. It opened with Vince McMahon introducing Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, who made the historic announcement of the all-women's PPV, Evolution.

The show went smooth and had its ups and downs, ending with an Extreme Rules rematch that saw Roman Reigns take on Bobby Lashley with the winner facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Reigns got his redemption, beating Lashley and earning his fourth match against Brock Lesnar. We now have our SummerSlam main event set, but fans were far from happy with what happened.

Here's how the WWE Twitterverse reacted:

Potential big plot hole here: What is stopping Braun Strowman from cashing in on next week's #WWE #RAW when Lesnar is there or before #Summerslam? 🤔 — Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com (@aaronrift) July 24, 2018

Stephanie McMahon: "We did this because we listened to your voice and gave you what you want!"



End of Raw: SUPERMAN PUNCH AND SPEAR!!!! REIGNS WINS!!!!! HE WILL FACE LESNAR AT SUMMERSLAM FOR THE TITLE!!!!!!! #raw #reigns #summerslam pic.twitter.com/kERzRpejf0 — Tommy (@Togsyboy) July 24, 2018

I want Braun Strowman to leave #SummerSlam as Universal Champion. Make it a three way. Put the title on Roman and have Braun cash in. It's better than the other options. It's what the fans want too. Listen to the fans. #Raw — John Canton (@johnreport) July 24, 2018

This is what Roman hears when fans “B,000,000” him.



Great match...entire arena on its feet for the last 5 min. of match. #RAW — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) July 24, 2018

How'd that MMA career work out for you @fightbobby ?



Umm.... pretty sure he's 15-2 that pretty damn impressive. I know the one decision loss was Very questionable too.#RAW — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 24, 2018

Lashley should really complain to someone that he proved he could win this match a week ago...by winning this match a week ago. #RAW — Sam Roberts (@notsam) July 24, 2018

It's @WWERomanReigns vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

"I don't really care" - Brock Lesnar

"Also I am so proud of all of the women for earning their own PPV" - Brock Lesnar#RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) July 24, 2018

Handshakes. Respect. This is disgusting. #RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) July 24, 2018

I’m so aware of how great Roman is in the ring and I respect it and really dig his matches. My sour taste comes from them pushing this same thing over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over. #RAW — Melanie✌🏻 (@SportsQueen_5) July 24, 2018

Summer Slam is a long way away, I hope @fightbobby wasn't serious about No Sleep till Brooklyn. #RAW — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 24, 2018

Bobby Lashley beats Roman Reigns on PPV gets nothing. Reigns beats Lashley on RAW gets to headline SummerSlam. Makes perfect sense. #RAW #WWE — Eric McCoy (@ShowtimeRHEC) July 24, 2018

Thoughts on the #RAW opener:



- Isn’t weird that Vince is introducing Steph/Triple H & not the other way around?

- The male Superstars didn’t need to be there, weird seeing Reigns & Strowman next to each other

- When did Nikki Cross get called up?



pic.twitter.com/hxn4PlT8xV — Nick Hausman (@WZRebel) July 24, 2018

"At an event called Evolution" - @StephMcMahon

"If it's called Evolution can I come? Hello? Why won't anyone return my damn calls?!" - @DaveBautista #RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) July 24, 2018

Kevin Owens for Mr. Money In The Bank #RAW — Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubItal) July 24, 2018

CONGRATS to the Women of WWE on the announcement of their first all Womans PPV #EVOLUTION



Tear it down ladies. 👍



And credit where credit is due to the Woman of the Knockouts Division in TNA for doing it approx 5yrs ago.@BustedOpenRadio #RAW — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) July 24, 2018

That AoP promo is why they needed Paul Ellering and why managers are needed in general. So many guys held back by promo skills. Why not give them the help they need and improve the overall product? #RAW — JCB BAY BAY!!!!! (@BFRJCB) July 24, 2018

I think we know what’s happening at #SummerSlam, BUT you have to admit Reigns and Lashley had a great match tonight. #WZChat #Raw — Lovell Porter (@AboveAverageLLP) July 24, 2018

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.