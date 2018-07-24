Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts to WWE RAW - July 23rd, 2018

News
3.34K   //    24 Jul 2018, 13:40 IST

Enter captio

Another episode of RAW is in the books, but this week was different. It opened with Vince McMahon introducing Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, who made the historic announcement of the all-women's PPV, Evolution.

The show went smooth and had its ups and downs, ending with an Extreme Rules rematch that saw Roman Reigns take on Bobby Lashley with the winner facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship.

Reigns got his redemption, beating Lashley and earning his fourth match against Brock Lesnar. We now have our SummerSlam main event set, but fans were far from happy with what happened.

Here's how the WWE Twitterverse reacted:


Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist. Twitter handle: @rn2810
