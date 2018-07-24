Twitter reacts to WWE RAW - July 23rd, 2018
Another episode of RAW is in the books, but this week was different. It opened with Vince McMahon introducing Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, who made the historic announcement of the all-women's PPV, Evolution.
The show went smooth and had its ups and downs, ending with an Extreme Rules rematch that saw Roman Reigns take on Bobby Lashley with the winner facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship.
Reigns got his redemption, beating Lashley and earning his fourth match against Brock Lesnar. We now have our SummerSlam main event set, but fans were far from happy with what happened.
Here's how the WWE Twitterverse reacted:
