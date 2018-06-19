Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter Reacts to WWE RAW, June 18th 2018

Here's what the WWE Universe had to say about RAW!

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News 19 Jun 2018, 13:11 IST
851

Ent
Braun Strowman and Finn Balor formed an unlikely alliance

The first episode of WWE RAW after Money In The Bank was undoubtedly an impressive one. From the suspension of Ronda Rousey to the surprising Intercontinental title change to new contenders and alliances formed, this episode of RAW saw plenty of surprises unfold and the march to Extreme Rules began.

Though one could argue that there were a lot of pointless tag team matches, it did possibly set up storylines for the future. While Sasha and Bayley's "feud" came to a heated "peak" yet again, Braun Strowman and Finn Balor seemed to have formed a new alliance, though unsuccessful on their first outing.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

There are many questions to be asked and answered after the latest RAW, but hopefully, it leads to a solid few weeks of TV and a great Extreme Rules PPV. Here's how the pros and fans reacted to RAW!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.

WWE Raw Finn Balor Braun Strowman
