Twitter Reacts to WWE RAW, June 18th 2018

Here's what the WWE Universe had to say about RAW!

Rohit Nath FEATURED WRITER News 19 Jun 2018, 13:11 IST

Braun Strowman and Finn Balor formed an unlikely alliance

The first episode of WWE RAW after Money In The Bank was undoubtedly an impressive one. From the suspension of Ronda Rousey to the surprising Intercontinental title change to new contenders and alliances formed, this episode of RAW saw plenty of surprises unfold and the march to Extreme Rules began.

Though one could argue that there were a lot of pointless tag team matches, it did possibly set up storylines for the future. While Sasha and Bayley's "feud" came to a heated "peak" yet again, Braun Strowman and Finn Balor seemed to have formed a new alliance, though unsuccessful on their first outing.

There are many questions to be asked and answered after the latest RAW, but hopefully, it leads to a solid few weeks of TV and a great Extreme Rules PPV. Here's how the pros and fans reacted to RAW!

I can’t say I blame @RondaRousey ... what happened at #MITB last night didn’t seem right https://t.co/F6o83uPIOI — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 19, 2018

You want to laugh and smile and makes jokes huh? I got the Punch Line. And the Win. @WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/kqA0QaXd80 — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 19, 2018

Unfortunately Ronda crossed the line tonight. If Ronda can’t take a few verbal “shots”, then she needs to reconsider her career in Sports entertainment. This is NOT some fight club. This is WWE. I regret suspending her from Raw for 30 days... but My hope is she’ll learn from it. https://t.co/VdI2foZzDu — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 19, 2018

IMO...



No reason for RR and BOB to win.



Does nothing to build their animosity heading into Extreme Rules.



Do a misdirection...RR takes out Bob by mistake or vise versa.



Give the Revival a quick win.



End shot with RR/Bob face to face. Heated. #RAW — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) June 19, 2018

OMFG! Dolph Ziggler is new Intercontinental Championship. He deserves this so much. I feel so for Seth but who better to lose it to then the show off himself. #RAW — Triple A ღ (@livingforwwe) June 19, 2018

Ronda Rousey is an absolute ledge. Thought this entire segment was fantastic. #RAW pic.twitter.com/dAxGtY2Yqm — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) June 19, 2018

Even after several hours, I am still shook. Can't wait what will happen next. I wish it was Monday Night again. #RAW #UseYourHead — Kirstin Herzog (@KirstinHerzog1) June 19, 2018

Curt Hawkins gets paid about $100,000 a year to work short matches without any high-risk spots. He also gets paid to travel around the world.



Yes, I’m envious of a man with a 204-match losing streak.#WWE #Raw — Mark Out Mania | Ken Tahoe (@MarkOutManiaKT) June 19, 2018

@RondaRousey Anyone who thinks Ronda Rousey isn’t good for WWE should watch the opening of #Raw tonight to see how incredibly wrong they are.



Not only does she have the crowd in the palm of her hand already, but she’s also being given prime spots with other women in WWE. — “” (@Rayuk08) June 19, 2018

I like Baron Corbin’s new gimmick of being a mixologist at some super pretentious hipster gin bar #RAW pic.twitter.com/DNZedjnFv3 — Nick Hausman (@WZRebel) June 19, 2018

braun is watching out for “his buddy finn” and nothing has ever been more pure. #RAW pic.twitter.com/0gDKhWh3AB — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) June 19, 2018

These two DELUSIONAL DONKEYS just booked themselves a first-class ticket on the DOWNWARD SPIRAL of DELETION. #RAW https://t.co/WiqwRb9HtJ — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 19, 2018

Unfortunately my 204th consecutive loss was... GLORIOUS.

Thanks for the ride @REALBobbyRoode.

😩#RAW pic.twitter.com/pdaWZQG8Sb — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) June 19, 2018

Have Kurt slowly week by week start to snap as GM on the night of Extreme Rules he quits, enters the multi man match to face Brock. Imagine the pop. #RAW — Rachereen Dream. (@WWERDream) June 19, 2018

Who do you think would be stronger on Monday Night #RAW commentary?



Jonathan Coachman



OR



Someone who has never watched wrestling before?@WrestlingInc — Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) June 19, 2018

Ronda Rousey was born to be a professional wrestler. #RAW pic.twitter.com/0UDQFFXsW5 — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) June 19, 2018

Roman Reigns...Bobby Lashley. This is why I hope you’ve been listening to the podcast #Raw — Sam Roberts (@notsam) June 19, 2018

Douchebag @WWERomanReigns is far more entertaining than earnest Roman Reigns #RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) June 19, 2018

The ref is biased in favor of Braun.



That's John Cone--Nicholas's dad.



Yes, you heard right--the ref is the father of Braun's former tag team partner.



Shameful.



I expect a full investigation from The Constable.#RAW — Alex Pawlowski (@pawlowskithe4th) June 19, 2018

Elias has a cult leader esque grasp on the crowd.



The hair and beard doesn’t help. #RAW pic.twitter.com/G2EC8rRWud — The Golden Maharaja™ (@KingNj90) June 19, 2018

