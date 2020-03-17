Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (March 16, 2020): Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rey Mysterio, Aiden English and others comment on the show

Tonight was the first time that RAW emanated from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared on RAW to mark the '3:16 Day'.

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Becky Lynch

Tonight's special '3:16 Day' episode of Monday Night RAW emanated live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for the first time ever with no live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show opened with Hall of Famer Edge making his way to the ring.

The Rated-R Superstar then challenged Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 which will also take place from the Performance Center in Orlando. Edge then added that after their match at WrestleMania, Orton won't be able to get back up to his feet.

The next segment saw The Undertaker decimating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. after AJ Styles sent them out from the backstage area to take the contract of their match to Taker. The Deadman then signed the contract and shoved the piece of paper into Anderson's mouth.

The only match of the night was between United States Champion Andrade and Rey Mysterio where the latter claimed victory after hitting the 619. The show ended with Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin coming out to the ring to celebrate '3:16 Day'.

The Texas Rattlesnake took a few cards in his hands from which he read out what 3:16 Day means. WWE commentator Byron Saxton rated each card that Austin read out and at the end of the night got two Stunners from him. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch also came out to the ring and celebrated with him by drinking a few cans of beer.

With the coronavirus plaguing the world, WWE still managed to proceed with RAW to entertain the WWE Universe with whatever resources they had in hand. It was a fairly decent show and now we will take a look at the tweets that highlight tonight's episode.

When you turn RAW on and HHH isn’t on commentary #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/ldCCw15fAR — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) March 17, 2020

Felt really awkward going up to the turnbuckle & not seeing fans out there, but entered in a state of mind where I knew the @WWE universe was safe watching from home!Blessings🙏🏼to All!! #StaySafe https://t.co/52IyWA3uiv — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) March 17, 2020

What I think is awseome is that you know Mysterio and Almas can hear Asuka clear as day and they are surely doing their best to not be cracking up.#WWE #RAW — Mr. Washing Hands (@MrWarrenHayes) March 17, 2020

Undertaker low key brings back the American Badass gimmick. #RAW #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/nBbCbht21v — Wrestling Sauce Bottle (@SaysSauce) March 17, 2020

I love how they show the empty crowd and Byron marking out😂 pic.twitter.com/HB80L93aq5 #WWE #RAW — A11 STAR Roberto⭐ (@A11STARoberto) March 17, 2020

Glad to be here. 🍺🍺🍺 RT @WWE: EXCLUSIVE: How did it feel for @steveaustinBSR to celebrate #316Day in front of no fans at the @WWEPC on #Raw? pic.twitter.com/ZG4sA2CaT0 — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 17, 2020