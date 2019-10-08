Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (October 7, 2019): Natalya, Beth Phoenix, Corey Graves, and others comment on the show

Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman

The Hell in a Cell-fallout edition of RAW took place tonight from the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The show opened with a brawl between Rusev and the members of Team Flair, King Corbin and Randy Orton. They were interrupted by a vignette portraying Bobby Lashley and Lana to be in Rusev's bedroom. The Bulgarian Brute was furious and destroyed both Orton and Corbin before walking back to the locker room.

The first match of the night saw Natalya defeat Lacey Evans in a brutal Last Woman Standing match to settle the scores between the two. It was followed by a tag team battle between The Viking Raiders and the RAW Tag Team Champions, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Erik and Ivar picked up the win and they will be challenging for the titles next week on RAW.

This week's show marked the return of Aleister Black on the Red Brand as he took on The Singh Brothers in a 2-on-1 Handicap match. Instead of the Black Mass, The Dutch Destroyer used a modified dragon sleeper to grab the win. In a backstage interview, Rey Mysterio discussed the debut of Cain Velasquez and that he will avenge the attack on Dominick by Brock Lesnar.

The next match had The O.C dominating against The Lucha House Party and winning the six-man tag team contest. It was followed by a new episode of The MizTV, featuring the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and the SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The tension between the two women was visible but they were interrupted by the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Asuka and Kairi Sane. The Kabuki Warriors picked up the win as Sane pinned Lynch after Asuka had spit green mist on The Man's face.

The main event of the night featured a face-off between Braun Strowman and the undefeated heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury. Fury had demanded an apology from Strowman for his actions on SmackDown, but things didn't work out as planned. The two ended up in a brawl and the entire locker room had to intervene.

RAW was pretty interesting tonight, providing a build-up for the upcoming WWE Draft and here are some of the best tweets highlighting the show.

You thought it was over?! The MASSIVE BRAWL between @BraunStrowman and @Tyson_Fury continued after #Raw went off the air!!!



👊👊 pic.twitter.com/vR8ukJQOD9 — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2019

The Fiend attacked Cesaro after #RAW . The Crowd Went crazy!pic.twitter.com/QjoPfV6dk7 — ℜ𝔦𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔟♛🥀(1.4K) (@RJStylesB2R) October 8, 2019

I’ve had 1,302 matches in @WWE and this was my first ever Last Woman Standing Match. I’ll be the first to admit, @LaceyEvansWWE kicked my ass...But winning this match tonight has never felt so good. #Raw https://t.co/f5x97sK41B — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 8, 2019

Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury ain't got shit on this #RAW pic.twitter.com/CEEJiTpYhx — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) October 8, 2019

Braun’s beard, and No Way Jose’s hair...The tag team we never knew we needed.#RAW — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) October 8, 2019

Technically this means @ZackRyder was in the main event of RAW #RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) October 8, 2019

WWE is VERY smart for not having Rollins on the show tonight lol #RAW — Brandon Collymore (@itsbrandonde) October 8, 2019

