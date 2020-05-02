Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (1st May 2020): Sonya Deville, Tamina and others comment on tonight's show

Otis secured a big win tonight

Tonight's Friday Night SmackDown saw Otis and Carmella book their place in the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches respectively. Bray Wyatt sent another warning towards WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman while Sonya Deville launched a vicious assault on her former best friend, Mandy Rose.

SmackDown kicked off with an entertaining matchup between Daniel Bryan and King Corbin. When it seemed like The King was about to taste defeat, he threw a ladder at Daniel Bryan, thereby making the match end in Disqualification.

Even though Bryan did stage a fightback against King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro ensured that the night ended on a sour note for the Leader Of The Yes Movement.

Sonya Deville's stock in SmackDown keeps on rising as she snapped and decimated Mandy Rose. Deville has caught the eye of the fans around the world and seems to be in for a big push.

In what was a true upset, SmackDown's newest members The Forgotten Sons picked up a monumental win over The New Day in a non-title match. This surely makes the SmackDown Tag Team division much more exciting and one has to wonder if the former NXT faction will be in for a title shot soon.

Tamina, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Lacey Evans were involved in a huge brawl as The Boss and The Role Model tried to lay out the No.1 Contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Sheamus got another squash win but the Celtic Warrior was more interested in Jeff Hardy's return next week on SmackDown. He has revealed that he will be present when the Charismatic Enigma returns next week.

We also got to know through tonight's show that this year's Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches will take place simultaneously as well before the main event.

Otis secured the biggest win of his career as he defeated Dolph Ziggler in an incredible main event. With that, the SmackDown side for both the Men's and Women's MITB matches were complete.

Advertisement

The fans and Superstars did weigh in on tonight's show with Deville being proud of her work on SmackDown. Tamina and Lacey Evans had interesting views about their new partnership while Apollo Crews was cheering on a former NXT colleague. Without further ado, let's have a look at the Twitter reactions from tonight's SmackDown.

I told y’all I was MONEY!!! Soon to be THREE time MS MITB! 🤑 #smackdown https://t.co/YuoeFVrvPF — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) May 2, 2020

Sonya Deville is giving me psycho Victoria vibes and I love it #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0fbpuuUxWC — Mr. McBossman (@TheNextBlGThing) May 2, 2020

Otis talking to Nia in the MITB match: pic.twitter.com/xodI9RdwPe — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) May 2, 2020

looked forward to meeting @WWEApollo on top of the ladder, he isn’t just a nice guy, he’s got guts. no offence Otis https://t.co/0r1teHyvZv — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) May 2, 2020

Yo, @SashaBanksWWE comes out here on #SmackDown, shares a PIECE OF HER SOUL and gets attacked for it. Smh. Leave her alone. https://t.co/xfVLVtCtpz — Ryan Pappolla (@BodieIsRyan) May 2, 2020

I'm down for a Jeff Hardy v Sheamus rivalry, winner gets their old theme music back 😂#SmackDown — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) May 2, 2020