Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (7th February 2020): Carmella, Bray Wyatt, Sheamus, and others comment on the show

Goldberg vs The Fiend? Yes, you heard it right!

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with The Dirt Sheet, presented by The Miz and John Morrison. They were quickly interrupted by the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day to hype up their Super ShowDown encounter. The Usos and Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler also joined the fray and ended up having a tag match, where Jimmy and Jey picked up the win.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg joined the show via satellite to announce his next opponent. He expressed his desire to fight 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Super Showdown and the proposition was immediately accepted by the reigning WWE Universal Champion.

The new Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman also showed up on SmackDown but the crew of Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and The Revival got the better of the Monster Among Men this week. A Steel Cage match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin for Super ShowDown was also confirmed during this edition of the Blue brand's show. Another interesting spot featured Daniel Bryan returning to action and decimating Heath Slater. Sheamus got an impressive win over Apollo Crews as well.

In the main event of the night, Naomi, Dana Brooke, Carmella, and Alexa Bliss engaged in a battle to determine the next challenge for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship. After a back-and-forth fight, The Princess of Staten Island pinned Naomi and became the no. 1 contender for the title. However, she didn't get to celebrate the victory as Bayley laid her out almost immediately after the match was over.

Overall, this week's SmackDown helped in shaping up the Super ShowDown card and provided a few entertaining matchups in the process. It was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the episode.

Nothing but a nasty. 💅🏼👒 #SmackDown — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) February 8, 2020

This Nexus reunion isn’t going well. #SmackDown — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) February 8, 2020

I adore @WWEBrayWyatt.



I adore the #FireFlyFunHouse & cast.



I adore HIM.



Yowie Wowie.. Best of luck, Goldberg. 😬 #SmackDown — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 8, 2020

I was worried “The Dirt Sheet” might not be as funny as we remembered, but they nailed it. That “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” trailer had me cracking up. #SmackDown — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 8, 2020

is there no one else? — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 8, 2020