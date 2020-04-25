Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (April 24, 2020): CM Punk, Sasha Banks, Bayley and others comment on tonight's show
- Check out how CM Punk, Sasha Banks, and other WWE Superstars reacted to this week's SmackDown.
- SmackDown continued the build-up to next month's Money in the Bank PPV.
Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown opened up with the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day coming out to address the feat of becoming eight-time tag team champions due to Big E's win on last week's episode. They later got confronted by Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado of Lucha House Party, former tag team champions The Miz and John Morrison, and The Forgotten Sons.
After this segment, we got a qualifying match for the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match where Drew Gulak went up against King Corbin. Corbin picked up the victory over Gulak with help from Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.
We also saw a qualifying match for the Women's MITB ladder match where Sasha Banks with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in her corner, went one-on-one against Lacey Evans. Bayley tried to cause interferences in the match but The Sassy Southern Belle managed to level her with a Woman's Right and did the same to The Legit Boss and picked up the win to advance to the MITB match.
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defended their titles against Carmella and Dana Brooke. Bliss and Cross managed to put away their opponents by hitting Carmella with a modified 3D double-team move and retained their titles.
Later in the night, we got the Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration as it was advertised for the past few weeks. Triple H made his way down to the ring and said that he can't believe it has been 25 years that he has been with WWE.
His best friend, former DX partner and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels came out to congratulate him and cracked some jokes at his expense. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also came out to congratulate The Game and later told them to wrap up the show.
It was an interesting episode of SmackDown especially due to the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Triple H. Albeit, something felt amiss as there was no live audience owing to the pandemic, but Triple H and others entertained those watching at home in a unique and fun manner.
Now, we will look at some of the best reactions that Superstars and fans have given regarding the show on Twitter.