Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (January 17, 2020): Matt Hardy, Sasha Banks, and others comment on the show

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

Daniel Bryan got his hand on 'The Fiend' this week

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown emanated from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC and featured the return of Kane for a special appearance. The Devil's Favorite Demon later helped Daniel Bryan to take out 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a cleverly laid out trap.

Up next was the much-anticipated match between Big E and John Morrison in Morrison's first match with WWE in nearly eight years. The Friday Night Delight leveled Big E with Starship Pain to score the pin.

Then we got a match between The Usos and The Revival. The two former Tag Team Championship winning teams went at it from the moment the bell rang and in the end, Jimmy Uso hit the frog splash on Dash Wilder for the pin to win.

As was previously announced, this week, Lacey Evans was supposed to square off against Sasha Banks. However, The Sassy Southern Belle got into a fight with Banks and her best friend, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in which Banks injured her ankle.

As a result, The Legit Boss was pulled away from the match and in her stead, Bayley was chosen to fight Evans in a non-title match. Evans pulled off a huge upset by decking Bayley with the Woman's Right to pick up the win.

In the main event, Roman Reigns looked forward to getting payback as he took on Robert Roode in a Tables match. The catch was, that if The Big Dog won the match he would be able to choose the stipulation for his match with King Corbin at Royal Rumble and if Roode won, Corbin would earn the right to choose the stipulation.

Even though Dolph Ziggler tried to intervene in the match, he was taken out of the equation by The Usos who came out to help their cousin, Roman. In the end, Reigns speared Roode through a table to win the match and as a result, chose a Falls Count Anywhere match as the stipulation for his match with Corbin at Royal Rumble.

Overall, it was a solid episode for the Blue brand and now we will take a look at some of the best tweets highlighting some of the moments from the episode.

HE won’t be easy to stop.



I can guarantee you that.



4 INFINITY https://t.co/nAp4sS0OUc — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 18, 2020

Who needs abs when you look like this in a suit. #SuitGame #BeJealous wweonfox https://t.co/nK9mShYmu0 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 18, 2020

Lacey Evans doesn’t belong in the ring with Sasha Banks. Period.



So #WWE will have her beat Bayley and justify a title match instead at the #RoyalRumble, now with Sasha unable to be in Bayley’s corner. Gotcha #SmackDown #SmackDownOnFox — The YWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) January 18, 2020

Scared me and then made me really giddy 😂 https://t.co/tBx0yMdubB — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) January 18, 2020

Always there to help me when I’m down. I feel like I’m always falling for you!! ☺️ @otiswwe @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/upF69mVrD4 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) January 18, 2020

Is it just me or does it feel like the stipulations are backwards for Roman/Corbin and Fiend/Daniel?!



Shouldn’t Roman want a dog collar match (which is the same as a strap match) since Corbin mocks his Big Dog stuff?



And shouldn’t Daniel want a Falls Count Anywhere match?! — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 18, 2020