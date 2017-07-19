Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown Live July 18th 2017
A major flaw of the Punjabi Prison match was revealed on Twitter.
Despite having its moments, the final episode of SmackDown Live was a major letdown in the larger scheme of things.
However, as mentioned above, it had its fair share of moments and Twitterati had enough fodder.
The show kicked off with the Punjabi Prison segment, which arguably got the most traction among all things. However, one downside of the Punjabi Prison was exposed by fans who said that they couldn't see inside the structure.
John Cena's segment laced with oft-repeated USA-inspired cheap pops garnered quite a lot of reactions too.
Another interesting aspect of today's show that sent waves across Twitter was Tamina and Lana's pairing, and we must say, the outcome was hilarious.
And how can we all forget about the in-ring debut of Maria Bennett, oops, Mike Bennett?!?! NO WAIT! Mike Kanellis!
Here are the other notable reactions from the show:
What are your thoughts on this week's episode? How much would you rate it out of 10? Flood the comments section folks!