Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown Live July 18th 2017

A major flaw of the Punjabi Prison match was revealed on Twitter.

The Punjabi Prison is back!

Despite having its moments, the final episode of SmackDown Live was a major letdown in the larger scheme of things.

However, as mentioned above, it had its fair share of moments and Twitterati had enough fodder.

The show kicked off with the Punjabi Prison segment, which arguably got the most traction among all things. However, one downside of the Punjabi Prison was exposed by fans who said that they couldn't see inside the structure.

Maybe seeing the Punjabi Prison Match live and in person isn't the best idea after all...... pic.twitter.com/F6R2f8TtbG — IVPvideos (@IVPvideos) July 19, 2017

I still have no idea how the #PunjabiPrison works. — DPO @ SDCC (@DaveOshry) July 19, 2017

Punjabi Prison == Bamboo Cage Match #SDLive — PsylocibinLive (@PsyloLive) July 19, 2017

Orton had that bug projector match at WM, house of horrors and now the Punjabi Prison. He may have the 3 worst matches of the year. #sdlive — Mr. DGAF (@The_Renegade_JW) July 19, 2017

I can't believe i'm watching a WWE PPV where theres a Flag Match and a Punjabi Prison match. Good lord — BSG (@BiasedSportsGuy) July 19, 2017

Oh yeah, it's impossible to actually see inside the Punjabi Prison #SDLive — AJ Costilla (@QuincyBraxton_3) July 19, 2017

John Cena's segment laced with oft-repeated USA-inspired cheap pops garnered quite a lot of reactions too.

This match will piss off Putin is wwe trying to get us all killed... — Decayed Cody (@AnArchyAngel69) July 19, 2017

For all the talk of @TheRock running for president, is this @JohnCena auditioning? #SDLive — Anam Bálorgirl (@WWEAnam_) July 19, 2017

John cena: "I think we can all agree we love that flag right there"



Me: pic.twitter.com/ZJDwxyepRq — Doc Jeezy (@DocJeezy) July 19, 2017

John Cena comparing a wrestling match to WWII and the towers falling. Okay? #SmackdownLive — lydia (@untuneduke) July 19, 2017

How many matches has @JohnCena fought for America...I feel like it's every 6 months these days...#WWE #Smackdown #SDLive — The Jaded Jobbers (@TheJadedJobbers) July 19, 2017

Another interesting aspect of today's show that sent waves across Twitter was Tamina and Lana's pairing, and we must say, the outcome was hilarious.

What's with this trend of the Women of Color (Tamina, Nia) protecting the Blonde Girls (Lana, Bliss)? #SDLive — Riz. (@johncenaAm) July 19, 2017

So is Lana cheating on Rusev with Tamina? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/90YEucddmV — Diogo (@diogofmateus) July 19, 2017

*prays for well thought out, tastefully executed lesbian storyline between Lana and Tamina* #SDLive pic.twitter.com/l2swaLj9SN — Erica Steiner (@SendARavenPlz) July 19, 2017

Tamina deserves better, bro.... And what to say about Lana's winter olympics ass ring gear...#SDLive #SmackDownMatters pic.twitter.com/ahaJm55NCG — Commie Doris Payne? (@XOSeattleSlim) July 19, 2017

Lana is Tamina's daughter — Christian Navarro (@DarthNavarro111) July 19, 2017

And how can we all forget about the in-ring debut of Maria Bennett, oops, Mike Bennett?!?! NO WAIT! Mike Kanellis!

Mike Bennett/Kanellis' gimmick is he's in love. What say you DX Triple H? pic.twitter.com/w5KOHgzr0L — Mean Mark (@MeanMark5) July 19, 2017

mike bennett's finsher is from the caw basic moveset from 2k17 before you set your own moveset — mike groff (@oldskoolasylum) July 19, 2017

Also the fact Kevin Steen and Kevin Owens look alike. And isnt it weird Mike Bennett's wife was stolen by someone who looks exactly like him — Clash Wrestling (@ClashWraslin) July 19, 2017

I like how Mike Bennett and Maria are basically channeling Buddy and Darling from Baby Driver #SDLive — Joe (@eastcoast_joe) July 19, 2017

To paraphrase Michael Stipe, and what has to be going through Mike Kannellis's mind: "That's me in tbe corner, losing my cedibility. #SDLive — Mike Clark (@original_jrzman) July 19, 2017

Here are the other notable reactions from the show:

Four years in and @MsCharlotteWWE is already this good. Imagine in another four years. #WWE #SDLive — Alexa Bliss (@TheEraOfBliss) July 19, 2017

Eeeeeee, more of AJ & Shinsuke interacting, please. #SDLive — Sondra Ruth (@SondraRuthRW) July 19, 2017

What are your thoughts on this week's episode? How much would you rate it out of 10? Flood the comments section folks!