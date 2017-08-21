Twitter Reacts: 6-time World Champion Teases Return To Be Braun Strowman's Manager
The Twitterverse exploded at SummerSlam which had an absolutely shocking end!
SummerSlam ended with a main event that can only be considered as possibly the best SummerSlam main event in over a decade. See how the WWE Universe reacted to the show!
Hanging at the beach thinking,I should've been the ref or @BraunStrowman manager,he looks like the new Hulkster to me brotherHH #summerslam— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 21, 2017
Ah, screw everything else, Braaaaauuuuuuunnnnnn!#MahMainMonster #SummerSlam— ShakyGhost (@ShakyGhost) August 21, 2017
Me getting on Twitter and realizing I'm the only one that enjoyed the PPV #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/yhOlRZOntz— Hannah Murphy (@hmurphy1027) August 21, 2017
Congratulations to the beast incarnate#BrockLesnar on retaining his title.— John Savage (@savage1250) August 21, 2017
One of the best matches in recent#SummerSlam history@WWE
Where's the Brock Vs Rock & HBK vs HHH matches they advertised? #HolySpud #SummerSlam ????????— Rockstar Spud (@RockstarSpud) August 21, 2017
The lesson is if you wear paint, you will not be intimidated by a man doing a bridge walk. #SummerSlam— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) August 21, 2017
Cesaro is the fucking best. Destroying the beach ball. What a Hall of Famer #SummerSlam— Kenny McIntosh (@KennyMc1985) August 21, 2017
.@NatbyNature I am so incredibly proud of you! Beyond deserved! So unbreakable! True definition of Never Giving Up! Love you! N #SummerSlam— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 21, 2017
we believed in the shield! and now Ambrose and Rollins are back #RawTagTitles #SummerSlam— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) August 21, 2017
We're not sure why @shanemcmahon is sweating more than the guys who actually wrestled the match #SummerSlam— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 21, 2017
So @JinderMahal is champ. Now @DMcIntyreWWE is champ. According to my 3MB math the winner of tonight's 4way better WATCH OUT NOW #summerslam— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) August 21, 2017
Damn what a soap opera! Styles, KO, ShaneOMac. Great match. #summerslam #USChampion— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 21, 2017
Ahhhhhh, the sweet sights and sounds of @leeenglandjr on the violin...#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/gkIdU2TmAc— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
The Singh Bros are problematic because they make the babyface GM look foolish. Interfere in every match with no repercussions. #summerslam— David J. McCutcheon (@ZoopSoul) August 21, 2017
Can we keep it on the Japanese announcers? #Summerslam— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) August 21, 2017
"Doesn't matter how much your match sucks, just walk out the champion" - JBL summing up his entire title reign #SummerSlam— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 21, 2017
Clearly this can only be settled in a Punjabi Prison #SummerSlam— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 21, 2017
I went from ???? to ???? to ???? in the span of 60 seconds there. I can't bring myself to care enough. #Summerslam— Jason Solomon (@solomonster) August 21, 2017
Six hours of programming for one match. Makes sense to us. #SummerSlam— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 21, 2017
I don't want to hear one complaint about this Jinder reign after all I had to put up with after he won the title. ENJOY IT. #SummerSlam— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) August 21, 2017
when you finally finish watching all 18 hours of #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/wgTTwvjHJY— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 21, 2017
Professional ball buster #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/QIVXf6z2XD— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) August 21, 2017
This is insane. No one is sitting down in the Barclays Center #SummerSlam— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) August 21, 2017
Cannot take my eyes off the monitors. Braun is not even human ???????????????? #Summerslam— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) August 21, 2017
Heyman deserves an Academy Award for this performance. #SummerSlam— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 21, 2017
trying to wake up Monday morning after #SummerSlam like.. pic.twitter.com/YbjKf9QkwT— Berk (@FellaBerk) August 21, 2017
That was one hell of a match man. One of my favorite matches I've ever watched live on PPV. All 4 guys walk out of that winners. #SummerSlam— Colt - WWE Coverage (@WWEColt) August 21, 2017
Well, that was fun. ???????????? #SummerSlam #Fatal4Way pic.twitter.com/JEe6b4v3vh— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) August 21, 2017
Brock Lesnar has been in this match longer than every match he's wrestled the past year combined #SummerSlam— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 21, 2017
Well that right there was one hell of a main event. #SummerSlam— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 21, 2017