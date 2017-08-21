Twitter Reacts: 6-time World Champion Teases Return To Be Braun Strowman's Manager

The Twitterverse exploded at SummerSlam which had an absolutely shocking end!

by Rohit Nath News 21 Aug 2017, 09:03 IST

Brock Lesnar continued his impressive SummerSlam record

SummerSlam ended with a main event that can only be considered as possibly the best SummerSlam main event in over a decade. See how the WWE Universe reacted to the show!

Hanging at the beach thinking,I should've been the ref or @BraunStrowman manager,he looks like the new Hulkster to me brotherHH #summerslam — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 21, 2017

Me getting on Twitter and realizing I'm the only one that enjoyed the PPV #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/yhOlRZOntz — Hannah Murphy (@hmurphy1027) August 21, 2017

Congratulations to the beast incarnate#BrockLesnar on retaining his title.

One of the best matches in recent#SummerSlam history@WWE — John Savage (@savage1250) August 21, 2017

Where's the Brock Vs Rock & HBK vs HHH matches they advertised? #HolySpud #SummerSlam ???????? — Rockstar Spud (@RockstarSpud) August 21, 2017

The lesson is if you wear paint, you will not be intimidated by a man doing a bridge walk. #SummerSlam — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) August 21, 2017

Cesaro is the fucking best. Destroying the beach ball. What a Hall of Famer #SummerSlam — Kenny McIntosh (@KennyMc1985) August 21, 2017

.@NatbyNature I am so incredibly proud of you! Beyond deserved! So unbreakable! True definition of Never Giving Up! Love you! N #SummerSlam — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 21, 2017

we believed in the shield! and now Ambrose and Rollins are back #RawTagTitles #SummerSlam — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) August 21, 2017

We're not sure why @shanemcmahon is sweating more than the guys who actually wrestled the match #SummerSlam — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 21, 2017

So @JinderMahal is champ. Now @DMcIntyreWWE is champ. According to my 3MB math the winner of tonight's 4way better WATCH OUT NOW #summerslam — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) August 21, 2017

The Singh Bros are problematic because they make the babyface GM look foolish. Interfere in every match with no repercussions. #summerslam — David J. McCutcheon (@ZoopSoul) August 21, 2017

Can we keep it on the Japanese announcers? #Summerslam — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) August 21, 2017

"Doesn't matter how much your match sucks, just walk out the champion" - JBL summing up his entire title reign #SummerSlam — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 21, 2017

Clearly this can only be settled in a Punjabi Prison #SummerSlam — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 21, 2017

I went from ???? to ???? to ???? in the span of 60 seconds there. I can't bring myself to care enough. #Summerslam — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) August 21, 2017

Six hours of programming for one match. Makes sense to us. #SummerSlam — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 21, 2017

I don't want to hear one complaint about this Jinder reign after all I had to put up with after he won the title. ENJOY IT. #SummerSlam — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) August 21, 2017

when you finally finish watching all 18 hours of #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/wgTTwvjHJY — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 21, 2017

This is insane. No one is sitting down in the Barclays Center #SummerSlam — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) August 21, 2017

Cannot take my eyes off the monitors. Braun is not even human ???????????????? #Summerslam — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) August 21, 2017

Heyman deserves an Academy Award for this performance. #SummerSlam — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 21, 2017

trying to wake up Monday morning after #SummerSlam like.. pic.twitter.com/YbjKf9QkwT — Berk (@FellaBerk) August 21, 2017

That was one hell of a match man. One of my favorite matches I've ever watched live on PPV. All 4 guys walk out of that winners. #SummerSlam — Colt - WWE Coverage (@WWEColt) August 21, 2017

Brock Lesnar has been in this match longer than every match he's wrestled the past year combined #SummerSlam — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 21, 2017