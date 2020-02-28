Twitter reacts to WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and others comment on the show
This year's WWE Super ShowDown kicked off with the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy gauntlet match. R-Truth and Bobby Lashley started the match and after a back-and-forth battle, the former WWE 24/7 Champion managed to pick up the win. Truth went on to pin both the United States Champion, Andrade, and Erick Rowan but ultimately couldn't overcome The Phenomenal One.
AJ Styles' next opponent and the final entrant of the gauntlet was supposed to be Rey Mysterio but Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson decimated him prior to the match. The Undertaker made his presence felt and single-handedly took care of The O.C. He replaced Mysterio in the match and eventually defeated AJ Styles to win the Tuwaiq Trophy.
The Miz and John Morrison overcame The New Day to emerge as the brand new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. On the other hand, Bayley successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Naomi. Mansoor and Angel Garza were also victorious in their respective matches.
Roman Reigns and King Corbin collided in a Steel Cage match at the event. Like their previous encounters, they once again delivered a solid performance and it ended with The Big Dog pinning Corbin. Seth Rollins and Murphy retained the RAW Tag Team Championships against Street Profits in another entertaining matchup.
Brock Lesnar ran through Ricochet and walked out of Super ShowDown as the WWE Champion. In the main event, The Fiend put the Universal Championship on the line against Goldberg and surprisingly, failed to retain the gold. The new decade's first WWE Saudi Arabian event came to a conclusion with Goldberg celebrating as the new Universal Champion.
Super ShowDown was pretty entertaining. It was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best Twitter reactions regarding the event.
