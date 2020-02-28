Twitter reacts to WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and others comment on the show

Goldberg wins!

This year's WWE Super ShowDown kicked off with the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy gauntlet match. R-Truth and Bobby Lashley started the match and after a back-and-forth battle, the former WWE 24/7 Champion managed to pick up the win. Truth went on to pin both the United States Champion, Andrade, and Erick Rowan but ultimately couldn't overcome The Phenomenal One.

AJ Styles' next opponent and the final entrant of the gauntlet was supposed to be Rey Mysterio but Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson decimated him prior to the match. The Undertaker made his presence felt and single-handedly took care of The O.C. He replaced Mysterio in the match and eventually defeated AJ Styles to win the Tuwaiq Trophy.

The Miz and John Morrison overcame The New Day to emerge as the brand new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. On the other hand, Bayley successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Naomi. Mansoor and Angel Garza were also victorious in their respective matches.

Roman Reigns and King Corbin collided in a Steel Cage match at the event. Like their previous encounters, they once again delivered a solid performance and it ended with The Big Dog pinning Corbin. Seth Rollins and Murphy retained the RAW Tag Team Championships against Street Profits in another entertaining matchup.

Brock Lesnar ran through Ricochet and walked out of Super ShowDown as the WWE Champion. In the main event, The Fiend put the Universal Championship on the line against Goldberg and surprisingly, failed to retain the gold. The new decade's first WWE Saudi Arabian event came to a conclusion with Goldberg celebrating as the new Universal Champion.

Super ShowDown was pretty entertaining. It was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best Twitter reactions regarding the event.

Everyone right now who bought that Fiend belt for $7k 🤣 #wwe #wwessd pic.twitter.com/abjtExVvFd — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) February 27, 2020

Goldberg hitting the jackhammer on The Fiend #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/w52FzhAzRo — Noah / Travis Scott’s verse on Kelly Price (@PrimeKorver26) February 27, 2020

Here's the thing, The Fiend NEVER should have been champion in the first place.



A character like that should have zero interest in titles, they should only exist to create chaos & terror.



The biggest mistake was strapping him up in the first place. #WWESSD — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) February 27, 2020

If you’re shocked or angry by #Goldberg becoming the new Universal Champion...you just dont get it.



Its #WrestleMania season kiddies...



(ps...told ya) 😂#WWESSD@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) February 27, 2020

Its 2020 and Brock Lesnar & Goldberg are world champions in the WWE #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/hh9Q6rbbZW — Afro (@AfroAestheticss) February 27, 2020

Huge congrats to both @NaomiWWE and @itsBayleyWWE for making history by having the first women’s championship match EVER in Saudi Arabia. You both are simply incredible and you should be so proud. ❤️❤️❤️ #WWESSD — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) February 27, 2020

The year is 2076.



Mansoor is 208-0 in Saudi Arabia.#WWESSD — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) February 27, 2020

I don’t know what I enjoyed more... @AJStylesOrg’s sick dance moves or Undertaker’s return #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/f1HbvquioN — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) February 27, 2020

Photos taken seconds before a disaster....



Featuring The Undertaker and AJ Styles #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/4JYLV1nphq — WWE Critic (@WWECritics) February 27, 2020

A night of messages. https://t.co/7PsO0Ula7b — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 27, 2020

Willy G has been watching his Broserweight tapes. PS Sweet BroHammer for the win 👌 pic.twitter.com/7hA2JwQq9y — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 27, 2020