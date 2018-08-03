Twitter reacts as WWE Superstar Kane is elected as mayor of Knox County

Glenn "Kane" Jacobs has not only been one of the longest tenured WWE Superstars of the last three decades, but also one of the most successful performers signed to WWE. He first made his WWE debut in 1995 as Mike Unabomb before being repackaged as evil dentist Isaac Yankem, DDS. He was repackaged again as Diesel in September 1996 and finally became Kane in April 1997.

Over the last 20-something years, Kane became a WWE Grand Slam champion - including 3 reigns as a World Champion and 12 reigns as a Tag Team Champion - and has proven to be the most prolific pay-per-view performer in the company's history. He also holds the record for the most Royal Rumble eliminations. At some point, Kane has been in a feud with just about every notable WWE Superstar that you can think of, including The Undertaker, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Triple H, and John Cena.

Off-camera, Jacobs has been known for being politically-involved for close to a decade. He had campaigned for Texas Congressman Ron Paul, who had attempted a run for the United States presidency in 2008. In May 2016, it had come out that Jacobs was interested in running for the mayorship of Knox County, Tennessee within the 2018 election. He finally announced his candidacy in March 2017, won the Republic primary election in May 2018 and won the election itself last night on August 2nd.

Naturally, the American media is currently buzzing over Jacobs becoming the mayor of Knox County as of September 2018. That includes both everyday people and WWE-related personnel on social media, and below are some of the Twitter highlights related to this historic event. Congratulations are due to Glenn Jacobs on his victory. We also hope that he will make a return to WWE programming in the future in some capacity.

Congratulations to @KaneWWE on being elected Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee! https://t.co/I4E5YQhYCC — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2018

Attention Knox County TN. “Congrats” On Electing @WWEKane To Be Your Mayor! No Push Ups For You & That’s An Order!!!😎 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) August 3, 2018

WWE star Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, has been elected mayor in Tennessee.



👉 https://t.co/or6NbpGnCH pic.twitter.com/L5XYp1ntKF — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 3, 2018

Congrats to @GlennJacobsTN...@WWE has never had a more honorable and reliable superstar. https://t.co/3Ed6xp1JG5 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 3, 2018

Congrats to my friend Glenn for winning the race for Knox County Mayor 👍



Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE pro wrestler Kane, declares victory in Knox County mayoral race https://t.co/A1zx52c9C5 via @knoxnews — Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat (@real_steamboat) August 3, 2018

Myself and the Mayor of Knox County, TN were once the @WWE World Tag-Team Champions. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) August 3, 2018

The results of the Knox County election tonight summed up in a photo. pic.twitter.com/3HYAANs6QD — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 3, 2018

Congratulations to my friend and new Knox County, TN Mayor @GlennJacobsTN! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 3, 2018

“And NEW Mayor of Knox County...”



CONGRATS @GlennJacobsTN @BustedOpenRadio LIVE NOW!!



CALL IN 877-FIGHT93 pic.twitter.com/7ImH9NFr80 — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) August 3, 2018