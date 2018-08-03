Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as WWE Superstar Kane is elected as mayor of Knox County

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
1.07K   //    03 Aug 2018, 21:13 IST

Enter caption

Glenn "Kane" Jacobs has not only been one of the longest tenured WWE Superstars of the last three decades, but also one of the most successful performers signed to WWE. He first made his WWE debut in 1995 as Mike Unabomb before being repackaged as evil dentist Isaac Yankem, DDS. He was repackaged again as Diesel in September 1996 and finally became Kane in April 1997.

Over the last 20-something years, Kane became a WWE Grand Slam champion - including 3 reigns as a World Champion and 12 reigns as a Tag Team Champion - and has proven to be the most prolific pay-per-view performer in the company's history. He also holds the record for the most Royal Rumble eliminations. At some point, Kane has been in a feud with just about every notable WWE Superstar that you can think of, including The Undertaker, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Triple H, and John Cena.

Off-camera, Jacobs has been known for being politically-involved for close to a decade. He had campaigned for Texas Congressman Ron Paul, who had attempted a run for the United States presidency in 2008. In May 2016, it had come out that Jacobs was interested in running for the mayorship of Knox County, Tennessee within the 2018 election. He finally announced his candidacy in March 2017, won the Republic primary election in May 2018 and won the election itself last night on August 2nd.

Naturally, the American media is currently buzzing over Jacobs becoming the mayor of Knox County as of September 2018. That includes both everyday people and WWE-related personnel on social media, and below are some of the Twitter highlights related to this historic event. Congratulations are due to Glenn Jacobs on his victory. We also hope that he will make a return to WWE programming in the future in some capacity.

Topics you might be interested in:
Kane Twitter Reactions
Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Downtown Magazine, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host the recently-launched "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.
WWE News: Kane wins primary election, takes huge step to...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kane Wins Mayoral Race
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kane finally addresses retirement talk, opens...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kane Favourite to Win Mayoral Race 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kane on speaking with Vince McMahon about...
RELATED STORY
WWE News:  Kane thanks his supporters following his...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Goldust is now an honorary Sherriff's Deputy in...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hulk Hogan reveals Kane's backstage role in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Possible opponents for Kane if he ever returns to WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Booker T talks about fight with Guardians of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us