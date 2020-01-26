Twitter reacts to WWE Worlds Collide 2020 (January 25, 2020): Triple H, Trent Seven, and others comment on the show
This Sunday, WWE Worlds Collide event saw Superstars from NXT and NXT UK go against each other in a battle for brand supremacy. The first match of the night saw NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray defeat NXT's Mia Yim in a non-title match.
The second match of the night witnessed 'The Prinxe' Finn Balor go up against Ilja Dragunov in a hard-hitting contest which saw Balor getting his nose broken by Dragunov. In the end, it was Balor who walked away as the winner after pinning Dragunov.
Up next was the Fatal 4-Way match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship where Angel Garza defended his championship against Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Travis Banks and Jordan Devlin. Jordan Devlin won the match to become the new Cruiserweight Champion which also marked his first title win in the company.
This was followed by the dream match between DIY and Moustache Mountain. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa reunited after a long time due to a request made by Trent Seven of Moustache mountain.
Both the teams put on a clinic and in the end DIY defeated Moustache Mountain. After the match was over, all four men shook hands with each other and embraced inside the ring.
In the next match, NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defended her title against Toni Storm. The Nightmare defeated Storm in a quick but hard-hitting match and retained her title.
In the main event of the night, NXT UK's Imperium and NXT's Undisputed Era faced each other in a huge eight-man tag team match. However, Imperium's Alexander Wolfe had to leave the match after he sustained a scary injury.
Despite having a three-on-four disadvantage, Imperium prevailed over The Undisputed Era as their leader WALTER pinned Bobby Fish to get the win.
Overall, it was a decent event and now we will take a look at some of the highlights from the match in tweets.
