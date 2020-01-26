Twitter reacts to WWE Worlds Collide 2020 (January 25, 2020): Triple H, Trent Seven, and others comment on the show

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News

26 Jan 2020, 12:09 IST SHARE

What an epic main event!

This Sunday, WWE Worlds Collide event saw Superstars from NXT and NXT UK go against each other in a battle for brand supremacy. The first match of the night saw NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray defeat NXT's Mia Yim in a non-title match.

The second match of the night witnessed 'The Prinxe' Finn Balor go up against Ilja Dragunov in a hard-hitting contest which saw Balor getting his nose broken by Dragunov. In the end, it was Balor who walked away as the winner after pinning Dragunov.

Up next was the Fatal 4-Way match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship where Angel Garza defended his championship against Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Travis Banks and Jordan Devlin. Jordan Devlin won the match to become the new Cruiserweight Champion which also marked his first title win in the company.

This was followed by the dream match between DIY and Moustache Mountain. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa reunited after a long time due to a request made by Trent Seven of Moustache mountain.

Both the teams put on a clinic and in the end DIY defeated Moustache Mountain. After the match was over, all four men shook hands with each other and embraced inside the ring.

In the next match, NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defended her title against Toni Storm. The Nightmare defeated Storm in a quick but hard-hitting match and retained her title.

In the main event of the night, NXT UK's Imperium and NXT's Undisputed Era faced each other in a huge eight-man tag team match. However, Imperium's Alexander Wolfe had to leave the match after he sustained a scary injury.

Despite having a three-on-four disadvantage, Imperium prevailed over The Undisputed Era as their leader WALTER pinned Bobby Fish to get the win.

Overall, it was a decent event and now we will take a look at some of the highlights from the match in tweets.

Advertisement

Tonight felt like an epic beginning...

The matches.

The rivalries.

The opportunities.

Tonight @WWENXT and @NXTUK launched a brand.



Thank you all for continuing to be a part of it. #WorldsCollide #WeAreNXT #WeAreNXTUK — Triple H (@TripleH) January 26, 2020

You can tell Bobby Fish feels incredibly bad and is worried. Anyone bashing Fish for this is unfair.



It’s wrestling....it happens. I hope Wolfe is okay. #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/pOu56u1jcE — TWC - #BigDaddyCiampa - #BITW (@TheWrestlingCov) January 26, 2020

I'm fine. 👍

I wish I could have finished the match but safety first.

Thanks to @WWEDrakeWuertz & @wwe medical for taking care of me. You guys did an unbelievable great job today as always.



Most importantly it was my own fault. #ChinUp #WorldsCollide #NXT #NXTUK #IMPERIUM — Alexander Wolf[e] (@TheWWEWolfe) January 26, 2020

O N E M O R E ? https://t.co/p0nieq3tF5 — Trent Seven (@trentseven) January 26, 2020

.@TomPhillipsWWE killed it on commentary during #WorldsCollide. Doesn’t get enough credit for how consistent he is on commentary. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 26, 2020

NXT is so dope. The best talent in the world, nothing but respect. #WorldsCollide — Jake Atlas (@iamjakeatlas) January 26, 2020

That. Was. Nuts.



What a main event!!! Both @NXTUK and @WWENXT brought their best all night, but that was carnage. #WorldsCollide — Ligero (@Ligero1) January 26, 2020

Credit where credit is due.

Imperium did NXTUK proud tonight.



Outmanned

Outnumbered,

Yet outstanding!#WorldsCollide — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) January 26, 2020

Adam Cole remains the MVP of wrestling.

Kyle O’Reilly with another masterclass of sells.

Strong and Fish masterclass.

Walters becoming a MEGASTAR.

Imperium put themselves on the ‘best factions today’ list.

Wolfe is a damn warrior.



What a match. 🙌🏼#WorldsCollide — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) January 26, 2020