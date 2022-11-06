Twitter reacts to Uncle Howdy warning Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel 2022

As advertised, Bray Wyatt appeared at the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. It was not a backstage segment, and Wyatt did, in fact, show up live at the Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The Riyadh crowd was very vocal and showered the three-time WWE World Champion with cheers and applause as he made his way to the ring. Once Wyatt got inside the squared circle, he addressed the WWE Universe by introducing himself and went on to deliver an impassioned promo.
Bray Wyatt addressed his family's heritage for the first time in WWE and claimed that he was here to carry on that legacy. The Eater of Worlds also recalled his time as The Fiend and stated that when he used to wear the mask, he was unafraid and felt untouchable.
However, Wyatt then added that he wants to change that and that he does not want to be remembered as the man behind the mask. He once again re-introduced himself as 'Bray Wyatt' and claimed that he was there to rewrite the ending to his story.
While this received a huge response and support from the Saudi crowd, Uncle Howdy showed up on Titantron. The mysterious character, who has been taunting Wyatt for the past couple of weeks since the latter returned to the company at the 2022 Extreme Rules PLE, had a warning for him.
Howdy told Wyatt to give in to his urges and warned him not to take off the mask.
"It’s going to feel so good. So good! And if you’re worried about the aftermath, then just don’t take the mask off," said Uncle Howdy. [H/T WrestleTalk]
Fans flocked to Twitter to react to the segment. Some enjoyed Wyatt's promo, while some scratched their heads at Uncle Howdy's message.
