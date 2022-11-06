Twitter reacts to Uncle Howdy warning Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel 2022

As advertised, Bray Wyatt appeared at the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. It was not a backstage segment, and Wyatt did, in fact, show up live at the Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Riyadh crowd was very vocal and showered the three-time WWE World Champion with cheers and applause as he made his way to the ring. Once Wyatt got inside the squared circle, he addressed the WWE Universe by introducing himself and went on to deliver an impassioned promo.

Bray Wyatt addressed his family's heritage for the first time in WWE and claimed that he was here to carry on that legacy. The Eater of Worlds also recalled his time as The Fiend and stated that when he used to wear the mask, he was unafraid and felt untouchable.

However, Wyatt then added that he wants to change that and that he does not want to be remembered as the man behind the mask. He once again re-introduced himself as 'Bray Wyatt' and claimed that he was there to rewrite the ending to his story.

#WWECrownJewel "This doesn't have to be the ending of my story. That is not the man I want to be remembered as. My name is Bray Wyatt and I am here to re-write the ending to my story!" - Bray Wyatt "This doesn't have to be the ending of my story. That is not the man I want to be remembered as. My name is Bray Wyatt and I am here to re-write the ending to my story!" - Bray Wyatt#WWECrownJewel https://t.co/t2mfpf7ZuC

While this received a huge response and support from the Saudi crowd, Uncle Howdy showed up on Titantron. The mysterious character, who has been taunting Wyatt for the past couple of weeks since the latter returned to the company at the 2022 Extreme Rules PLE, had a warning for him.

Howdy told Wyatt to give in to his urges and warned him not to take off the mask.

"It’s going to feel so good. So good! And if you’re worried about the aftermath, then just don’t take the mask off," said Uncle Howdy. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Fans flocked to Twitter to react to the segment. Some enjoyed Wyatt's promo, while some scratched their heads at Uncle Howdy's message.

Check out some of the best tweets below:

‎‏ًdarius @THEBLOODLlNE bray wyatt and roman reigns fighting for longest entrance bray wyatt and roman reigns fighting for longest entrance

DeonteDDJ (-_•) 🔥ジ🤘🏽🦥 #DDJAS @deonteddj “people don’t love me, they love the idea of me. They love the things I’m capable of- I don’t even love me” - Bray Wyatt



I felt that. “people don’t love me, they love the idea of me. They love the things I’m capable of- I don’t even love me” - Bray WyattI felt that. https://t.co/t7pqVShzEp

Meli @AnaMelissaJ15 Bray Wyatt and his entrance and his song gives me the chills I love love it sooo much !!!! #WWECrownJewel Bray Wyatt and his entrance and his song gives me the chills I love love it sooo much !!!! #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/cUVif0ZylW

THANKYOU PAPA H OMG BRAY WYATT MENTIONED "WRESTLING"THANKYOU PAPA H OMG BRAY WYATT MENTIONED "WRESTLING" 😱THANKYOU PAPA H

Jimmy Van @jimmyvan74 Maybe it's just me, but I think this formula of Bray Wyatt cutting an in-ring promo as "himself" followed by a video is going to get tired quick if they don't change it up. #WWECrownJewel Maybe it's just me, but I think this formula of Bray Wyatt cutting an in-ring promo as "himself" followed by a video is going to get tired quick if they don't change it up. #WWECrownJewel

And if you're worried about the aftermath, just don't take the mask off.

Tell me I'm wrong.



- Uncle Howdy to Bray Wyatt

#WWECrownJewel Why wait? Give in, cause when you do, you're gonna remember how good it feels.And if you're worried about the aftermath, just don't take the mask off.Tell me I'm wrong.- Uncle Howdy to Bray Wyatt Why wait? Give in, cause when you do, you're gonna remember how good it feels.And if you're worried about the aftermath, just don't take the mask off.Tell me I'm wrong.- Uncle Howdy to Bray Wyatt#WWECrownJewel https://t.co/cVhQuZgcCU

The feud with “Uncle Howdy”/himself has been so intriguing.



#WWECrownJewel This entire Bray Wyatt storyline since his return is so cinematic, man.The feud with “Uncle Howdy”/himself has been so intriguing. This entire Bray Wyatt storyline since his return is so cinematic, man.The feud with “Uncle Howdy”/himself has been so intriguing.#WWECrownJewel https://t.co/djjbglZcrb

#WWECrownJewel That segment with Bray Wyatt should’ve been saved for SmackDown because this led nowhere. Didn’t even add another piece to the puzzle, sadly. That segment with Bray Wyatt should’ve been saved for SmackDown because this led nowhere. Didn’t even add another piece to the puzzle, sadly.#WWECrownJewel

That's definitely Bray Wyatt playing Uncle Howdy. His voice was very dustinguishable.



I don't think it's Bo Dallas.



#WWECrownJewel Yeahhhh...That's definitely Bray Wyatt playing Uncle Howdy. His voice was very dustinguishable.I don't think it's Bo Dallas. Yeahhhh...That's definitely Bray Wyatt playing Uncle Howdy. His voice was very dustinguishable. I don't think it's Bo Dallas. #WWECrownJewel

Did you enjoy Bray Wyatt's segment? Sound off in the comments.

