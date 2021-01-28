Twitter reacts to this week's WWE NXT (January 27, 2021) - Io Shirai, Shawn Michaels, and more react 

This week's WWE NXT was a treat for fans who love tag team wrestling. As many as four tag matches were on the show, with all of them being entertaining in their own right. In the opening bout of the night, MSK defeated Drake Maverick and Killian Dain in the quarterfinals of the Men's Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament. Nash Carter and Wes Lee have been mighty impressive since their debut, and now that they have advanced to the semi-finals, there's a real chance they might walk out as the winners of the tournament.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez advanced to the semi-finals of the Women's tournament after defeating Aliyah and Jessie Kamea. While the match was relatively short, the younger duo looked impressive even in defeat. As for Kai and Gonzalez, they have instantly become the favorites to win the tournament, though fans were hoping to see Gonzalez contending for the NXT Women's Championship.

Grizzled Young Veterans qualified into the semi-finals of the Men's tournament after defeating Kushida and Leon Ruff in a match that was possibly the best of the night. James Drake and Zack Gibson are arguably the best tag team on the roster, and they certainly deserve to win the tournament. Post-match, NXT North American Champion Johhny Gargano and Austin Theory attacked Kushida and Ruff. However, Dexter Lumis came to the rescue of the babyface duo.

Both Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez are now eyeing the NXT Women's Championship, with the champion Io Shirai's title reign being in danger of coming to an abrupt end. Though Storm and Martinez were tag partners until last week, now they seem to be on a collision course.

On the other hand, Bronson Reed continued his dominant run on NXT after accumulating a victory over Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in a good match.

NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in the main event

In the main event of this week's NXT, Kyle O'Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a questionable booking decision. The loss for Lorcan and Burch undermines the tag team gold they are currently holding. It indicates that singles competitors and singles gold has a more important place on the brand and that the tag division is below it.

Moving on, Pete Dunne's post-match attack on Balor solidified his challenge for the NXT Championship. As for the alliance between Undisputed Era and Balor, the latter slid out of the ring in the final stages, showing he's still conflicted about aligning with his former foes.

That said, let's check out how the Twitter world reacted to this week's NXT. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Advertisement

Finn Balor standing with those ERA guys looks incredibly Undisputed to me. #WWENXT — Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) January 28, 2021

I really thought Balor was gonna throw up the UE hand sign one time.



STOP TEASING ME HHH! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0raplLHHqL — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

Win or lose tonight....@WWE_Aliyah killed it and is an absolute star! Watch out Women’s Division! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/tfDnfcPrmB — Izzy (@ItsIzzyMania) January 28, 2021

Would love to see Raquel and Dakota win the tag titles from Charlotte and Asuka. Asuka and Charlotte aren't doing anything with the titles. #WWENXT — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) January 28, 2021

Impressive indeed. Great showing from @JessiKameaWWE and @WWE_Aliyah but the power and experience of @DakotaKai_WWE and @RaquelWWE secured their place in the next round of the #DustyClassic. #WWENXT https://t.co/MSrt6AYoEc — Triple H (@TripleH) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

That time Toni Storm and Io Shirai faced off in the Mae Young Classic finals. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/VZnOK65ab6 — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) January 28, 2021

Who did @Malcolmvelli pay off on the security team that allowed him into the #CWC? #WWENXT — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 28, 2021