Twitter reacts to this week's WWE SmackDown: Sasha Banks, Cesaro, and fans tweet after the show

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was a fantastic two hours that nicely built towards the WrestleMania 37. Bianca Belair made a blockbuster announcement regarding her WrestleMania 37 plans, while the Universal Championship picture got more convoluted ahead of Fastlane 2021.
Daniel Bryan confronted Roman Reigns and demanded a rematch for the title at Fastlane 2021. Later in the show, Adam Pearce confirmed that if Bryan defeats Jey Uso today, he would get his match at the upcoming PPV.
The match between Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso on SmackDown ended with the two counted out, and a post-match attack by Reigns on Bryan, with Edge not coming to the latter's rescue.
If nothing else, it has subtly teased a prospective feud between two, possibly once Edge finishes his business with Reigns at WrestleMania 37.
How Twitter reacted to the rest of WWE SmackDown
The rest of SmackDown was equally enthralling.
Otis and Gable also picked up a major victory over Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Alongside, Apollo Crews delivered the best promo of his WWE career in which he talked about his Nigerian heritage and roots and defeated a veteran like Shinsuke Nakamura.
Bianca Belair made her WrestleMania 37 clear after revealing she'll challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks for the title.
Sami Zayn and Baron formed a tag team on SmackDown, but the two lost their match to Street Profits.
Seth Rollins failed in his attempt to get Cesaro under his wing on today's SmackDown. Instead, The Swiss Cyborg swung Rollins in a hilarious segment. If given enough time, a match between the two has all the potential to steal the show at WrestleMania 37.