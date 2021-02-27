Twitter reacts to this week's WWE SmackDown: Sasha Banks, Cesaro, and fans tweet after the show

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was a fantastic two hours that nicely built towards the WrestleMania 37. Bianca Belair made a blockbuster announcement regarding her WrestleMania 37 plans, while the Universal Championship picture got more convoluted ahead of Fastlane 2021.

Daniel Bryan confronted Roman Reigns and demanded a rematch for the title at Fastlane 2021. Later in the show, Adam Pearce confirmed that if Bryan defeats Jey Uso today, he would get his match at the upcoming PPV.

The match between Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso on SmackDown ended with the two counted out, and a post-match attack by Reigns on Bryan, with Edge not coming to the latter's rescue.

If nothing else, it has subtly teased a prospective feud between two, possibly once Edge finishes his business with Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

Daniel Bryan getting murked and Edge nowhere to be found. This is what Cena was warning us about in 2006 #smackdown — Satta ✨🍷 (@SattaLaFleur) February 27, 2021

So no Edge?



On this day, I feel pain. #Smackdown — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 27, 2021

How Twitter reacted to the rest of WWE SmackDown

The rest of SmackDown was equally enthralling.

Otis and Gable also picked up a major victory over Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Alongside, Apollo Crews delivered the best promo of his WWE career in which he talked about his Nigerian heritage and roots and defeated a veteran like Shinsuke Nakamura.

Bianca Belair made her WrestleMania 37 clear after revealing she'll challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks for the title.

Advertisement

The fact that both Sasha Banks and Asuka have no credible filler challengers for Fastlane says a lot about the main roster women's division.



Sasha has been champ for 124 days and has only had 1 feud, while Asuka hasn't defended on a PPV since Clash of Champions. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/fIZVWwb5Sg — Eden (@HerRoyalKahnum) February 27, 2021

Advertisement

Sami Zayn and Baron formed a tag team on SmackDown, but the two lost their match to Street Profits.

Seth Rollins failed in his attempt to get Cesaro under his wing on today's SmackDown. Instead, The Swiss Cyborg swung Rollins in a hilarious segment. If given enough time, a match between the two has all the potential to steal the show at WrestleMania 37.

Advertisement

Cesaro and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania with a degree of time will be madness. That's a killer singles to just have on the card right there. #SmackDown — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) February 27, 2021

Ok. Seth with a microphone in hand getting swung out of his suit is top 5 funniest moments I’ve seen in YEARS. I AM DYING. 😂😂#SmackDown — RDream (@RDream22) February 27, 2021

Monday night raw in the mud! #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/WXBUKqBRQD — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) February 27, 2021

Advertisement

He’s only just signed and is already on the main roster.



Blake Christian the goat! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eXMGgx32Xi — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) February 27, 2021

At #WrestleMania, two black women will make history as the main event 🥰 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/TLCdmUbd3c — ❄️ Justin // FAN ACCOUNT ✊🏽 (@SashasTopGuy) February 27, 2021

They should just make Sonya the GM of Smackdown already #smackdown — Kier Johnson (@Kier_Johnson97) February 27, 2021

I love this Heel Apollo Crews.



This is looking promising.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/76EGKaYbjP — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) February 27, 2021

Advertisement