Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (3th March 2021): Braun Strowman, Adam Pearce, and others comment on this week's episode

The latest episode of WWE NXT featured a controversial end to the WWE Women's Tag Team Title match, an exciting main event between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Roderick Strong, and Cameron Grimes winning his first match after undergoing a change in gimmick.
In the first match of the night, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa. Many had expected Thatcher and Ciampa to win and enter the title picture, but the result took everyone by surprise.
Imperium's distraction that led to Thatcher getting pinned might result in a rivalry between the two teams. Hopefully, the feud will see NXT UK Champion Walter finally making his highly-anticipated arrival at the Capitol Wrestling Center.
The Way's Therapy session provided some comic relief. Austin Theory was taken to a therapist to deal with his growing obsession with Dexter Lumis. The NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano was successful in dealing with the situation as he tipped the therapist to lie about Lumis to his disciples.
The WWE Women's Tag Team Title match ended in controversial fashion. After a stellar performance by both teams, it was WWE Official Adam Pearce who proved to be the deciding factor in the bout.
During the final moments of the match, an accidental boot by Raquel Gonzalez knocked out the original referee. After Nia Jax and Gonzalez took each other out of the bout, Dakota Kai was trapped in the Khirifuda Clutch by Shayna Baszler and passed out.
Pearce came down with a different referee who awarded the win to the champions. However, Kai was not the legal competitor and the match should have continued. This might result in the challengers seeking a rematch, which could possibly go down at WrestleMania 37.
Cameron Grimes defeated Bronson Reed with the help of LA Knight, who appeared on NXT TV for the first time since joining the company.
NXT Champion Finn Balor defeated Roderick Strong in the main event of this week's WWE NXT
In the main event of this week's NXT, Finn Balor defeated Roderick Strong in a hard-hitting contest. The match was set up earlier in the night when the NXT Champion interrupted Strong's promo, where the latter was addressing Adam Cole's attack on him last week. The Prince revealed that he will put his title on the line against Cole on next week's NXT.
Post-match, Cole and Balor had a staredown to end this week's episode. It wouldn't come as a surprise if The Panama City Playboy walks as the new NXT Champion
Let's see how Twitter reacted to this week's WWE NXT.