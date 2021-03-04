Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (3th March 2021): Braun Strowman, Adam Pearce, and others comment on this week's episode

The latest episode of WWE NXT featured a controversial end to the WWE Women's Tag Team Title match, an exciting main event between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Roderick Strong, and Cameron Grimes winning his first match after undergoing a change in gimmick.

In the first match of the night, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa. Many had expected Thatcher and Ciampa to win and enter the title picture, but the result took everyone by surprise.

Imperium's distraction that led to Thatcher getting pinned might result in a rivalry between the two teams. Hopefully, the feud will see NXT UK Champion Walter finally making his highly-anticipated arrival at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

The Way's Therapy session provided some comic relief. Austin Theory was taken to a therapist to deal with his growing obsession with Dexter Lumis. The NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano was successful in dealing with the situation as he tipped the therapist to lie about Lumis to his disciples.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Title match ended in controversial fashion. After a stellar performance by both teams, it was WWE Official Adam Pearce who proved to be the deciding factor in the bout.

During the final moments of the match, an accidental boot by Raquel Gonzalez knocked out the original referee. After Nia Jax and Gonzalez took each other out of the bout, Dakota Kai was trapped in the Khirifuda Clutch by Shayna Baszler and passed out.

Pearce came down with a different referee who awarded the win to the champions. However, Kai was not the legal competitor and the match should have continued. This might result in the challengers seeking a rematch, which could possibly go down at WrestleMania 37.

Cameron Grimes defeated Bronson Reed with the help of LA Knight, who appeared on NXT TV for the first time since joining the company.

NXT Champion Finn Balor defeated Roderick Strong in the main event of this week's WWE NXT

In the main event of this week's NXT, Finn Balor defeated Roderick Strong in a hard-hitting contest. The match was set up earlier in the night when the NXT Champion interrupted Strong's promo, where the latter was addressing Adam Cole's attack on him last week. The Prince revealed that he will put his title on the line against Cole on next week's NXT.

Post-match, Cole and Balor had a staredown to end this week's episode. It wouldn't come as a surprise if The Panama City Playboy walks as the new NXT Champion

Let's see how Twitter reacted to this week's WWE NXT.

For real @ScrapDaddyAP sucks!!!!! How many people he gonna screw over!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 4, 2021

Respect and standing ovations are great and all...but this was a travesty of justice!! @DakotaKai_WWE and @RaquelWWE were robbed. Fix this @ScrapDaddyAP — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) March 4, 2021

I'm not gonna lie... I don't even like @RaquelWWE or @DakotaKai_WWE but they got screwed tonight. — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) March 4, 2021

Moments before I realized I never want to see this lady again #ihatetherapy #theway #nxt pic.twitter.com/7PreT83IXL — Austin White (@austintheory1) March 4, 2021

Huge Night for @RefAjaWWE and she delivered. First Championship Match ✅. No matter the outcome you did great. I’m sure @RealKingRegal will take care of the rest. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ndOADsxnK4 — D.A. Brewer (@DABrewerWWE) March 4, 2021

In my opinion, Finn Balor has been the best champion in WWE in 2021. Match wise, he’s had bangers with Kyle, Dunne, Roddy, and soon to be Cole. Roman is a great champ, but match wise, I think Balor is the best champ and easily one of the best in the world. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/nspHyrQu7E — F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) March 4, 2021

Roddy Strong with new gear and new music. 😭#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/R76AkI7kFO — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) March 4, 2021

What if Regals announcement is NXT get their own set of women’s tag titles? #WWENXT — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) March 4, 2021

Cameron Grimes entered the Capitol Wrestling Center with a new theme song. Best birthday surprise ever. Thanks, @CGrimesWWE! #WWENXT — Josiah Williams is Black. (@JDeanWilliams) March 4, 2021

I’m going to need that @CGrimesWWE theme song download right now!!!! #WWENXT — Izzy (@ItsIzzyMania) March 4, 2021

LA Knight just called out everyone in NXT!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/zwPCR2fyiv — C Wrestling (@CWrestlingUK) March 4, 2021

The day known as "The NXT Screwjob"#WWENXT — DEE (@TheDEEsciple) March 4, 2021

Is it just me or does the Way look like a high school clique? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/royn0OnNzB — ❦ ꫝꪗ᥇𝘳𝓲ᦔ ❦ (@TheHybridEnigma) March 4, 2021

Both shows delivered tonight.



Regardless of what the numbers say tomorrow, nothing will change the fact how good both shows were.



It’s not always about the battle for numbers. It’s about enjoying wrestling for what it is.#WWENXT #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Dxcp8kXu7U — ❦ ꫝꪗ᥇𝘳𝓲ᦔ ❦ (@TheHybridEnigma) March 4, 2021