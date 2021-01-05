Twitter reacts to WWE RAW Legends Night (4th January 2021) - Reactions from Cardi B, Mick Foley, and more 

RAW Legends Night was quite a memorable show, which has gotten the WWE Universe excited about the future. While Goldberg's return received very mixed reactions, other segments were mostly praised for balancing the nostalgic feel and building towards the upcoming PPV, Royal Rumble 2021. All the matches on the show were quite fun to watch, with Riddle, Lucha House Party, and the team of Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans picking up shocking victories.

Charlotte Flair seems all set to turn heel after she and RAW Women's Champion Asuka lost their match against Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans. Post-match, The Queen displayed a mean streak by asking her father, Ric Flair, to not interfere in her business.

On the other hand, The Hurt Business seem to be on a downward spiral after Bobby Lashley lost his match to Riddle, while the RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander lost to Lucha House Party.

Several legends like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Big Show, Mark Henry, Mickie James, Ron Simmons, and The Boogeyman, among others, had entertaining interactions with the newer stars on RAW. The funniest among them was the segment involving R-Truth, Angel Garza, Torrie Wilson, Nikki Cross, and The Boogeyman.

R-Truth won back the WWE 24/7 Championship with the help of Torrie Wilson on RAW Legends Night

R-Truth became the 24/7 Champion for a record 46th time, ably helped by Torrie Wilson. Garza, who came to woo Wilson, was told that Cardi B was waiting for him in a room down the hall. To his utter surprise, it was The Boogeyman in the room. A scared Garza then lost his title to Truth via a roll-up.

Apart from that, Randy Orton terrorized several legends throughout the show by reviving his Legend Killer gimmick. After trash-talking the Big Show, Mark Henry, and Ric Flair, he faced Jeff Hardy later in the night in which he emerged victoriously. His nemesis The Fiend and Alexa Bliss were nowhere to be seen during the whole show.

The show has expectedly taken Twitter by storm, with several fans sharing their opinions and thoughts on the Legend Night. Cardi B too had an interesting reaction to her name being mentioned on this episode of WWE RAW.

I would like to see it. #RAWLegendsNight pic.twitter.com/cCKRdnrB93 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) January 5, 2021

Advertisement

They're teasing a Hurt Business break up.



Please don't go through with this WWE. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/B7CQXyvnK4 — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) January 5, 2021

Patiently waiting for the only legend that matters... Kelly Kelly. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UfMPDreF0J — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 5, 2021

Advertisement

I love that I was watching raw in 2000 saying @JEFFHARDYBRAND is awesome.

It's 20 years later and I'm still saying the same thing.

Timeless performer. #WWERAW — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) January 5, 2021

Last time Jeff and Orton had a match this happened. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/icRQmfK228 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) January 5, 2021