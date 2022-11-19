Tonight on WWE SmackDown, IMPERIUM confronted Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston when they were getting interviewed by Kayla Braxton. After losing the honor of being the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions to The Usos last week, The New Day was not in the best of moods.

Ludwig Kaiser further added insult to injury when he stated that The New Day is the reason why professional wrestling as a sport is looked down upon these days.

Woods and Kingston snapped back at IMPERIUM by making fun of their accents and compared Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to Lurch from The Addams Family, thereby showing that they had not entirely lost their power of positivity.

However, it was Xavier Woods who became the talking point on Twitter for his new look. Woods sported a new mustache on SmackDown by shaving off his beard, and this got the wrestling world talking.

Later on in the night, The New Day teamed up with Braun Strowman to take on IMPERIUM in a six-man tag team match. Strowman and New Day got the win after the former tag team champions hit Kaiser with The Midnight Hour to put him away.

