Twitter thanks Roman Reigns following his Leukemia revelation

The Shield came together for the final time in the foreseeable future following Roman Reigns' revelation

Monday Night Raw opened with the Universal Champion coming to the ring. Roman Reigns shocked the WWE Universe when he revealed that he was currently battling Leukemia.

Reigns said that he first dealt with the disease at 22, but after 11 years, it had returned. The Big Dog thanked the fans, whether they cheered or booed him, and the WWE for the past six years of his life. He went on to say that this wasn't a retirement speech, and he would one day return to recapture the Universal Championship.

.@WWERomanReigns has to relinquish the Universal Championship due to a battle with leukemia. #Raw pic.twitter.com/EhomllNwjK — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2018

Reigns then left the title in the middle of the ring, then was met by his Shield brethren at the top of the ramp for one final pose.

The Shield were drowned in "Thank You Roman" chants while the Big Dog stared out at the WWE Universe one final time. Tears in his eyes, but a smile on his face as he felt the love from the fans in attendance.

Roman Reigns' wrestling family took to Twitter immediately following his announcement, thanking him for everything he'd done and wishing him well in his next battle with Leukemia.

‘Courage - strength in the face of pain or grief.’ You have given us your everything including a courageously vulnerable moment. We, your WWE family, give you all of our love and support. #ThankYouRoman #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 23, 2018

My prayers are with you & your family @WWERomanReigns ❤️🙏 #ThankYouRoman — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) October 23, 2018

Roman my kids send their love and prayers. So do I brother. pic.twitter.com/tQggp7DJo0 — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) October 23, 2018

I'm overseas and I just heard the terrible news about @WWERomanReigns and his battle with Leukemia. Totally shocked. Uce, you are a tough bastard and a true fighter, and you will beat this.

Lots of love. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 23, 2018

Roman is one of the best I’ve ever been in the ring with and one of the guys I respect and look up to the most in this industry.



My thoughts are with him and his family. I can’t wait to see him overcome this and get to share a locker room with him again soon.#ThankYouRoman — . (@FightOwensFight) October 23, 2018

We been here for u, and will stay here for u. Day one uce. We love you. @WWERomanReigns #ThankYouRoman pic.twitter.com/eszthQWPAC — The Usos (@WWEUsos) October 23, 2018

My heart right now .... Prayers for @WWERomanReigns 😞🙏🏻 https://t.co/9sqk0KfFnP — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 23, 2018

Roman > Leukemia



💪💪💪💪💪💪💪 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) October 23, 2018

I’ve said it for a long time! @WWERomanReigns is the best wrestler on the planet! #ThankYouRoman #RAW — WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) October 23, 2018

An entire locker room and universe is thinking about you and your family Roman. you inspire us all. You got this big man#ThankYouRoman — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) October 23, 2018

Just want to say that was a wonderful speech by Roman Reigns and I hope everyone says more than a few prayers for him. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 23, 2018

.... He will fight, he will win, he will return stronger, and I will be waiting.... — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) October 23, 2018

Just saw the @WWERomanReigns news. Absolutely heartbreaking. Roman is one of nicest guys I have ever met in this business and was a pleasure every time I had the pleasure to work with him. My best wishes to him! — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) October 23, 2018

#ThankYouRoman 👊🏽

We luv you man. You got this! — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) October 23, 2018

This last Shield reunion/run means so much more now that Roman Reigns is stepping away from the ring. Glad he was able to go out on a high note for now, with his brothers by his side. #ThankYouRoman pic.twitter.com/P2LnwGyiP8 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 23, 2018

Roman Reigns exemplifies everything I believe a true leader should be.



Proud to have shared a locker room with him, and I’ll be proud to share it with him again after he wins this battle.#ThankYouRoman — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 23, 2018

If there's anyone that can beat this, it's @WWERomanReigns. Thank you for everything. @WWE — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) October 23, 2018

I’m heartbroken. All my love and well wishes to Roman Reigns and his family — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) October 23, 2018

@WWERomanReigns you’re a champ for a reason, fight through like you did before. Much love uce, praying for and you and the fam always. — Tanga Loa (@TangaloaNJPW) October 23, 2018

Our job gives us the ability to portray larger than life characters who possess super human qualities and characteristics.



After hearing his story it's very apparent that Joe Anoa'i is just as much of a superhero as "Roman Reigns" is.#ThankYouRoman — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 23, 2018

Reigns Forever. — King Tez (@MontezFordWWE) October 23, 2018

Man. Just came home, playing with Bama before turning on #raw or opening twitter, saw the #RomanReigns announcement. Stunned and saddened beyond belief for him. All my heart goes to the Universal Champ, def one fight I’ll be pulling for him on. — STEVE HERE!! (@MFSteveHere) October 23, 2018

Roman is one of the nicest people I’ve ever had the privilege to share a locker room with. We all knew he was the locker room leader and we all aspired to be like him. Come back stronger than ever my friend #ThankYouRoman @WWERomanReigns — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) October 23, 2018

Wow...that's a lot to take in. Strength and well wishes. https://t.co/B7LOAvONK9 — Keith Lee (@RealKeithLee) October 23, 2018

Roman Reigns is one of the best big WWE match wrestlers I've ever watched. He has overcome everything and this is just another hurdle. Hope leukaemia is ready for a big ol' superman punch! #ThankYouRoman #RAW — Kenny McIntosh (@KennyMc1985) October 23, 2018

Fight on to victory my courageous brother! pic.twitter.com/wuYAoxa48p — Bret Hart (@BretHart) October 23, 2018

@WWERomanReigns My Family And I Are Thinking Of You And Are Keeping You In Our Prayers! We Are Here For You! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 23, 2018

The wrestling world continues to send out their thoughts to the Big Dog. From his biggest rivals to his best friends in the business, wrestlers, critics, and fans alike have come together to support Roman Reigns.

Reigns has a heavy battle in front of him, as he looks to once again kick leukemia's ass. The WWE Universe showed their support to the former Universal Champion tonight, and continue to shower him with their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes as he moves on in his greatest battle yet.

Roman Reigns beat Leukemia at age 22. Roman Reigns will beat it again. Good luck, we at Sportskeeda are pulling for you.