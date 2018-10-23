Twitter thanks Roman Reigns following his Leukemia revelation
Monday Night Raw opened with the Universal Champion coming to the ring. Roman Reigns shocked the WWE Universe when he revealed that he was currently battling Leukemia.
Reigns said that he first dealt with the disease at 22, but after 11 years, it had returned. The Big Dog thanked the fans, whether they cheered or booed him, and the WWE for the past six years of his life. He went on to say that this wasn't a retirement speech, and he would one day return to recapture the Universal Championship.
Reigns then left the title in the middle of the ring, then was met by his Shield brethren at the top of the ramp for one final pose.
The Shield were drowned in "Thank You Roman" chants while the Big Dog stared out at the WWE Universe one final time. Tears in his eyes, but a smile on his face as he felt the love from the fans in attendance.
Roman Reigns' wrestling family took to Twitter immediately following his announcement, thanking him for everything he'd done and wishing him well in his next battle with Leukemia.
The wrestling world continues to send out their thoughts to the Big Dog. From his biggest rivals to his best friends in the business, wrestlers, critics, and fans alike have come together to support Roman Reigns.
Reigns has a heavy battle in front of him, as he looks to once again kick leukemia's ass. The WWE Universe showed their support to the former Universal Champion tonight, and continue to shower him with their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes as he moves on in his greatest battle yet.
Roman Reigns beat Leukemia at age 22. Roman Reigns will beat it again. Good luck, we at Sportskeeda are pulling for you.