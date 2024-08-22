Two Bloodline members to return amid Roman Reigns' absence to confront Solo Sikoa? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has seemingly been written off television after a brutal assault by Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline on a recent episode of SmackDown. The Original Tribal Chief is expected to return on September 13, 2024, as he has already been advertised for that date.

Meanwhile, there’s a strong possibility that Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso could made their return to the blue brand to confront Solo Sikoa in Reigns' absence.

Both Heyman and Jimmy Uso have been absent from WWE following their beatdowns at the hands of Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline. With revenge likely on their minds, their reappearance could set the stage for a dramatic showdown with Solo. The Wiseman might align with Jimmy Uso for a potential physical clash with Solo if needed.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Also, if Heyman and Jimmy confront Solo on SmackDown in Roman Reigns' absence, it would inject a thrilling new twist into the ongoing Bloodline saga. This could pave the way for am eventual reunion of Jimmy, Roman, and Heyman, who might unite to wage war against Solo Sikoa and what remains of the Bloodline.

However, it’s important to note that there is currently no confirmed timeline for the return of Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman to WWE.

Interestingly, Heyman has recently reaffirmed his loyalty to Roman Reigns, further fueling speculation that this scenario could unfold. As the weeks progress, it will be fascinating to see how the narrative evolves and how The Bloodline storyline develops in the absence of The Original Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns could have a masterplan to return with two Bloodline members

If the scenario of Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso confronting Solo Sikoa on SmackDown in Roman Reigns' absence doesn't materialize, it’s possible that Roman could be orchestrating a master plan. This plan might involve Paul Heyman appearing alone on the blue brand to confront Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline. Believing that The Wiseman is vulnerable, the new version of The Bloodline might try to exploit the situation by attacking him once again.

However, in a dramatic twist, Roman Reigns could suddenly show up, with Jimmy Uso by his side. This unexpected turn of events would catch Solo and his Bloodline off guard, allowing Roman and Jimmy to seize the upper hand.

Such a moment would be an effective way to weaken Solo’s dominance and assert control over The Bloodline, despite their strength in numbers. Additionally, a moment like this would heighten the drama and keep the WWE audience deeply engaged in this family feud.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback