Two former champions to help Cody Rhodes in his feud with Roman Reigns and The Rock? Looking into the possibility

Cody Rhodes may have found his shield against Roman Reigns and The Rock. The American Nightmare got an interesting offer from Seth Rollins on RAW tonight. The Visionary seemingly asked to be his partner against the two members of The Bloodline.

The WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event heavily teased the tag team match. After The Rock slapped Cody, Rollins stepped in to confront the Great One and the Tribal Chief. All four men were also seen in the first teaser for the Biggest Show of the Year.

It is possible Cody Rhodes could get some unexpected help from two former champions in his ongoing feud against Roman Reigns and The Rock. Randy Orton and Jey Uso could join the American Nightmare against The Bloodline. Both babyfaces have been attacked mercilessly by the stable, so they might want revenge, just like Rhodes. They all share a similar goal.

It is worth mentioning that WWE has heavily teased a high-profile match involving the Viper and Solo Sikoa. Similarly, Jey versus Jimmy Uso is the rumored direction for WrestleMania XL. Orton and Jey might join forces with Cody and Rollins against Rock and The Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins might confront Roman Reigns and The Rock this week on SmackDown

Roman Reigns and The Rock will be on SmackDown this Friday. Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso will likely accompany them.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins could possibly confront this new Bloodline on SmackDown to build the rumored tag team match involving Cody, Rollins, Rock, and Reigns.

Fans can check out the line-up for the upcoming edition of the blue brand below:

Roman Reigns and The Rock return

Naomi vs. Zelina Vega – Elimination Chamber qualifier

Shotzi vs. Tiffany Stratton – Elimination Chamber qualifier

Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio – Elimination Chamber qualifier

The Miz vs. Logan Paul – Elimination Chamber qualifier

